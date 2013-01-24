Home
    Builds lower-body strength and conditioning
      -{discount-value}

      ReCare Upright bike

      PTE7000MU/37

      Builds lower-body strength and conditioning

      Patients can enjoy the oversized, padded seat with precise positioning for a comfortable ride. Adjustable crank lengths for limited range of motion, METs measurements, and downloadable workout data help clinicians aid users better.

      ReCare Upright bike

      Builds lower-body strength and conditioning

      Patients can enjoy the oversized, padded seat with precise positioning for a comfortable ride. Adjustable crank lengths for limited range of motion, METs measurements, and downloadable workout data help clinicians aid users better.

      Builds lower-body strength and conditioning

      Patients can enjoy the oversized, padded seat with precise positioning for a comfortable ride. Adjustable crank lengths for limited range of motion, METs measurements, and downloadable workout data help clinicians aid users better.

      ReCare Upright bike

      Builds lower-body strength and conditioning

      Patients can enjoy the oversized, padded seat with precise positioning for a comfortable ride. Adjustable crank lengths for limited range of motion, METs measurements, and downloadable workout data help clinicians aid users better.

        Builds lower-body strength and conditioning

        Designed with comfort

        The console displays workout data

        The console displays workout data

        The console displays essential, real-time patient performance feedback. Patient data can be streamed at the same time. Windows display time, rotations per minute, watts, calories, METs, heart rate, and power.

        The console features easy- to-read display

        The console features easy- to-read display

        Large, bright LED windows are easy for users and clinicians to monitor important workout data at a glance.

        Adjust crank length to fit range of motion

        Adjust crank length to fit range of motion

        To help patients with limited mobility or injuries, the pedals can be moved along the crank to accomodate range of motion as small as 15 degrees. Smaller degrees render smaller circular lower body motions, so that patients can complete a full 360 degree stroke during rehabilitation. Cranks are indexed for keeping track of how far you have improved, as well as for precise repetition.

        Numbered seat and pedal adjustments are available

        Numbered seat and pedal adjustments are available

        By documenting numbered adjustments, patients can quickly and easily set up the bike with indexed seat distance and crank settings.

        Adjust the seat up, down, forward or back

        Adjust the seat up, down, forward or back

        For the best body positioning and comfort, the seat adjusts vertically and horizontally and is secured via locking pop-pins. Settings are indexed for consistent set-up for each workout.

        Console measures strength input on left and right sides

        The symmetry program allows clinicians to measure improvement for patients who are working on strengthening a weaker leg.

        Technical Specifications

        • Compliance

          Certifications
          • CAN/CSA-C22.2 No. 60601-1:14
          • ANSI/AAMI
          • ES60601-1:2005+A2 (R2012) +A1
          • IEC 60601-1-2:2014
          • EN 60601-1-2:2015
          • IEC 60601-1:2015+A1:2012
          • EN 60601-1:2006
          • +A1:2013, +A12:2014
          • EN ISO 20957:2013
          • MDD 93/42/EEC Class Im,
          • NB: 0123

        • Max user weight

          lbs
          440
          kg
          200

        • Net weight

          lbs
          142.2
          kg
          65

        • Overall dimensions

          inches
          47.7x25x55
          cm
          121x64x140

        • Power AC

          Volts
          AC 100-240V

        • Drive train

          Heavy-duty
          • 8 groove poly-V belt
          • with spring-loaded idlers

        • CSAFE

          Yes
          -

        • Hand pulse

          Yes
          -

        • Programs

          include
          • Custom
          • Hill
          • HR
          • Interval profiles
          • Isokinetic
            Isokinetic speed-based resistance (from 25 to 100 RPM)
          • Manual
          • Plateau
          • Symmetry
          • VO2

        • Resistance

          level
          1 to 50
          type
          Magnetic resistance system

        • Start resistance

          watts
          5

        • Work range

          watts
          5 to 750

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

