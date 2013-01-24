Home
    Physical therapy solutions

    ReCare Recumbent stepper with removable seat

    PTE7500MS/37
      Accessibility for all patients

      The 7.5 S provides accessibility to wheelchair-bound patients and quality workouts at the same time. Patients can train upper bodies for increased cardiovascular conditioning without lower body movement.

        Accessibility for all patients

        Reduce joint impact for all patients

        The seat rotates, adjusts horizontally, and reclines

        The seat rotates, adjusts horizontally, and reclines

        To best position a patient for a comfortable workout, the padded seat adjusts forward and backward. The seat back also reclines. Additionally, the seat can be removed for direct wheelchair access.

        Adjust handles forward and backward

        Adjust handles forward and backward

        The articulating handles are adjustable in length to fit a variety of users. Whether it's a total-body or legs or arms only workout, handle positioning is easily adjustable.

        Download displayed workout metrics

        Download displayed workout metrics

        The console displays essential, real-time performance feedback. Real-time streaming of patient's workout data is also available for download. Windows display time, speed, step length, step count, watts, calories, METs, heart rate, resistance level, symmetry, and power. Programs include manual, hill, plateau, interval, facility, HR, and symmetry.

        Roll the seat away to allow for direct wheelchair access

        Roll the seat away to allow for direct wheelchair access

        Patients may utilize this stepper either with the original seating or on a wheelchair. On one hand, clinicians are able to flexibly position the seat for independent access or assisted access. On the other hand, with the seat removed, direct wheelchair access is possible so users can exercise directly while on a wheelchair. Wheelchairs can be secured with adjustable straps.

        The step ranges from 1 to 12.5 inches

        The step ranges from 1 to 12.5 inches

        The step depth ranges from 1 to 12.5 inches, which allows for shallower step as well far-reaching steps. If one foot pushes its pedal forward, the other pedal will come towards the user for the same distance that it is pushed forward.

        The resistance is equal for arms and legs

        This stepper offers 1:1 resistance, which allows a stronger arm or leg to help train another arm or leg. Equal resistance is beneficial for a variety of users, including those with a wide range of motion or those with imbalance between left and right legs or arms.

        Rotate handles for comfortable hand position.

        In addition to adjustable length, the handles also swivel in accordance to natural wrist movement. Soft, textured coating offers a secure grip.

        Console measures strength input on left and right sides

        With the Symmetry program, clinicians can gauge a patient's progress in building both left and right body strength. Users will gain confidence as they see their progress indicated by the program, whether they want to rehabilitate an injury or simply train for better strength.

        Technical Specifications

        • Compliance

          Certifications
          • CAN/CSA-C22.2 No. 60601-1:14
          • ANSI/AAMI
          • ES60601-1:2005+A2 (R2012) +A1
          • IEC 60601-1-2:2014
          • EN 60601-1-2:2015
          • IEC 60601-1:2015+A1:2012
          • EN 60601-1:2006
          • +A1:2013, +A12:2014
          • EN ISO 20957:2013
          • MDD 93/42/EEC Class Im,
          • NB: 0123

        • Net weight

          lbs
          257.3
          kg
          117

        • Overall dimensions

          inches
          67x35x48
          cm
          170x89x122

        • Max user weight

          lbs
          440
          kg
          200

        • Power AC

          Volts
          AC 100-240V

        • Power train

          Heavy-duty
          8 groove poly-V belt

        • CSAFE

          Yes
          -

        • Drive train

          Heavy-duty
          • 8 groove poly-V belt
          • with spring-loaded idlers

        • Fan

          Yes
          -

        • Programs

          include
          • Custom
          • Hill
          • HR
          • Interval
          • Manual
          • Plateau
          • Symmetry

        • Resistance

          level
          1 to 20
          type
          Magnetic resistance system

        • Start resistance

          watts
          5

        • Work range

          watts
          5 to 750

        • Speed range

          steps/minute
          10 to 210

