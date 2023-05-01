Philips VeriSight Single Plane Steerable Intracardiac Echocardiography (ICE) Catheter transforms traditional 2D ICE imaging by delivering exceptional image quality and control. [1,2] Reduce catheter manipulation by leveraging intuitive digital steering to capture challenging views that traditional fixed plane catheters find difficult.
VeriSight clearly guides physicians with 360-degree xMatrix 2D imaging, giving you more procedural control.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Philips VeriSight Single Plane delivers powerful 2D imaging capabilities on a 9 French catheter. From PFAs to ASD/PFOs, navigate complex anatomy and tailor views to your procedure. VeriSight gives you advanced control—right at your fingertips—with digital steering, an important solution for EP labs.
Increase your control in every procedure [3]
Philips VeriSight Single Plane delivers powerful 2D imaging capabilities on a 9 French catheter. From PFAs to ASD/PFOs, navigate complex anatomy and tailor views to your procedure. VeriSight gives you advanced control—right at your fingertips—with digital steering, an important solution for EP labs.
Increase your control in every procedure [3]
Philips VeriSight Single Plane delivers powerful 2D imaging capabilities on a 9 French catheter. From PFAs to ASD/PFOs, navigate complex anatomy and tailor views to your procedure. VeriSight gives you advanced control—right at your fingertips—with digital steering, an important solution for EP labs.
Philips VeriSight Single Plane delivers powerful 2D imaging capabilities on a 9 French catheter. From PFAs to ASD/PFOs, navigate complex anatomy and tailor views to your procedure. VeriSight gives you advanced control—right at your fingertips—with digital steering, an important solution for EP labs.
True 360° visualization for clinical versatility
True 360° visualization for clinical versatility
VeriSight provides unique and complete 360-degree visualization without the need for physical catheter repositioning. Effortlessly view and thoroughly interrogate your anatomical or device target during various electrophysiology and structural heart procedures with complete confidence you can only achieve with digital steering.
True 360° visualization for clinical versatility
VeriSight provides unique and complete 360-degree visualization without the need for physical catheter repositioning. Effortlessly view and thoroughly interrogate your anatomical or device target during various electrophysiology and structural heart procedures with complete confidence you can only achieve with digital steering.
True 360° visualization for clinical versatility
VeriSight provides unique and complete 360-degree visualization without the need for physical catheter repositioning. Effortlessly view and thoroughly interrogate your anatomical or device target during various electrophysiology and structural heart procedures with complete confidence you can only achieve with digital steering.
VeriSight provides unique and complete 360-degree visualization without the need for physical catheter repositioning. Effortlessly view and thoroughly interrogate your anatomical or device target during various electrophysiology and structural heart procedures with complete confidence you can only achieve with digital steering.
More control, fewer catheter manipulations [4]
More control, fewer catheter manipulations [4]
Our intuitive digital rotation feature allows you to capture views that are challenging to achieve with traditional fixed plane catheters with single operator capability. Digitally rotate the imaging plane without the need to physically manipulate the catheter, streamlining workflows [5-7] and boosting procedural efficiency, even in the most demanding procedures.
More control, fewer catheter manipulations [4]
Our intuitive digital rotation feature allows you to capture views that are challenging to achieve with traditional fixed plane catheters with single operator capability. Digitally rotate the imaging plane without the need to physically manipulate the catheter, streamlining workflows [5-7] and boosting procedural efficiency, even in the most demanding procedures.
More control, fewer catheter manipulations [4]
Our intuitive digital rotation feature allows you to capture views that are challenging to achieve with traditional fixed plane catheters with single operator capability. Digitally rotate the imaging plane without the need to physically manipulate the catheter, streamlining workflows [5-7] and boosting procedural efficiency, even in the most demanding procedures.
Our intuitive digital rotation feature allows you to capture views that are challenging to achieve with traditional fixed plane catheters with single operator capability. Digitally rotate the imaging plane without the need to physically manipulate the catheter, streamlining workflows [5-7] and boosting procedural efficiency, even in the most demanding procedures.
Enhanced image clarity [1,2] with seamless integration
Enhanced image clarity [1,2] with seamless integration
VeriSight is a sterile, disposable, plug- and-play catheter that quickly connects to industry-leading EPIQ CV and CVxi Ultrasound System.[8] With powerful xMatrix-enabled visualization, VeriSight delivers clarity at the source—where it matters most. Elevate each procedure with crisp, high-resolution 2D images that empower you to make confident, real-time clinical decisions.
Enhanced image clarity [1,2] with seamless integration
VeriSight is a sterile, disposable, plug- and-play catheter that quickly connects to industry-leading EPIQ CV and CVxi Ultrasound System.[8] With powerful xMatrix-enabled visualization, VeriSight delivers clarity at the source—where it matters most. Elevate each procedure with crisp, high-resolution 2D images that empower you to make confident, real-time clinical decisions.
Enhanced image clarity [1,2] with seamless integration
VeriSight is a sterile, disposable, plug- and-play catheter that quickly connects to industry-leading EPIQ CV and CVxi Ultrasound System.[8] With powerful xMatrix-enabled visualization, VeriSight delivers clarity at the source—where it matters most. Elevate each procedure with crisp, high-resolution 2D images that empower you to make confident, real-time clinical decisions.
Enhanced image clarity [1,2] with seamless integration
Enhanced image clarity [1,2] with seamless integration
VeriSight is a sterile, disposable, plug- and-play catheter that quickly connects to industry-leading EPIQ CV and CVxi Ultrasound System.[8] With powerful xMatrix-enabled visualization, VeriSight delivers clarity at the source—where it matters most. Elevate each procedure with crisp, high-resolution 2D images that empower you to make confident, real-time clinical decisions.
Optimize PFA procedures [9]
Optimize PFA procedures [9]
Experience high‑resolution visualization of the catheter position and tissue contact in real-time, enabling precise delivery in challenging anatomy. Assess the left atrium, patient-specific anatomy and detect tissue changes or complications, such as effusion, improving safety and procedural confidence. By reducing reliance on fluoroscopy, VeriSight facilitates lower‑radiation PFA workflows while minimizing catheter manipulation.
Optimize PFA procedures [9]
Experience high‑resolution visualization of the catheter position and tissue contact in real-time, enabling precise delivery in challenging anatomy. Assess the left atrium, patient-specific anatomy and detect tissue changes or complications, such as effusion, improving safety and procedural confidence. By reducing reliance on fluoroscopy, VeriSight facilitates lower‑radiation PFA workflows while minimizing catheter manipulation.
Optimize PFA procedures [9]
Experience high‑resolution visualization of the catheter position and tissue contact in real-time, enabling precise delivery in challenging anatomy. Assess the left atrium, patient-specific anatomy and detect tissue changes or complications, such as effusion, improving safety and procedural confidence. By reducing reliance on fluoroscopy, VeriSight facilitates lower‑radiation PFA workflows while minimizing catheter manipulation.
Experience high‑resolution visualization of the catheter position and tissue contact in real-time, enabling precise delivery in challenging anatomy. Assess the left atrium, patient-specific anatomy and detect tissue changes or complications, such as effusion, improving safety and procedural confidence. By reducing reliance on fluoroscopy, VeriSight facilitates lower‑radiation PFA workflows while minimizing catheter manipulation.
Accurately assess ASD/PFO [10,11]
Accurately assess ASD/PFO [10,11]
VeriSight Single Plane Steerable gives you more confidence to accurately assess and perform complex ASD and PFO procedures. With digital steering and detailed visualization of the atrial septum and surrounding structures you can deploy closure devices with optimal position and effectively close defects.
Accurately assess ASD/PFO [10,11]
VeriSight Single Plane Steerable gives you more confidence to accurately assess and perform complex ASD and PFO procedures. With digital steering and detailed visualization of the atrial septum and surrounding structures you can deploy closure devices with optimal position and effectively close defects.
Accurately assess ASD/PFO [10,11]
VeriSight Single Plane Steerable gives you more confidence to accurately assess and perform complex ASD and PFO procedures. With digital steering and detailed visualization of the atrial septum and surrounding structures you can deploy closure devices with optimal position and effectively close defects.
VeriSight Single Plane Steerable gives you more confidence to accurately assess and perform complex ASD and PFO procedures. With digital steering and detailed visualization of the atrial septum and surrounding structures you can deploy closure devices with optimal position and effectively close defects.
Simplify LAAO procedures [4]
Simplify LAAO procedures [4]
VeriSight Single Plane Steerable obtains real-time 2D views of the heart while decreasing the need for general anesthesia compared to traditional methods like transesophageal echocardiography (TEE). [5-7] With unique digital steering, reduce the risk of tissue injury during navigation in delicate anatomical structures like the LAA. [12]
Simplify LAAO procedures [4]
VeriSight Single Plane Steerable obtains real-time 2D views of the heart while decreasing the need for general anesthesia compared to traditional methods like transesophageal echocardiography (TEE). [5-7] With unique digital steering, reduce the risk of tissue injury during navigation in delicate anatomical structures like the LAA. [12]
Simplify LAAO procedures [4]
VeriSight Single Plane Steerable obtains real-time 2D views of the heart while decreasing the need for general anesthesia compared to traditional methods like transesophageal echocardiography (TEE). [5-7] With unique digital steering, reduce the risk of tissue injury during navigation in delicate anatomical structures like the LAA. [12]
VeriSight Single Plane Steerable obtains real-time 2D views of the heart while decreasing the need for general anesthesia compared to traditional methods like transesophageal echocardiography (TEE). [5-7] With unique digital steering, reduce the risk of tissue injury during navigation in delicate anatomical structures like the LAA. [12]
Increase your control in every procedure [3]
True 360° visualization for clinical versatility
More control, fewer catheter manipulations [4]
Enhanced image clarity [1,2] with seamless integration
Philips VeriSight Single Plane delivers powerful 2D imaging capabilities on a 9 French catheter. From PFAs to ASD/PFOs, navigate complex anatomy and tailor views to your procedure. VeriSight gives you advanced control—right at your fingertips—with digital steering, an important solution for EP labs.
Increase your control in every procedure [3]
Philips VeriSight Single Plane delivers powerful 2D imaging capabilities on a 9 French catheter. From PFAs to ASD/PFOs, navigate complex anatomy and tailor views to your procedure. VeriSight gives you advanced control—right at your fingertips—with digital steering, an important solution for EP labs.
Increase your control in every procedure [3]
Philips VeriSight Single Plane delivers powerful 2D imaging capabilities on a 9 French catheter. From PFAs to ASD/PFOs, navigate complex anatomy and tailor views to your procedure. VeriSight gives you advanced control—right at your fingertips—with digital steering, an important solution for EP labs.
Philips VeriSight Single Plane delivers powerful 2D imaging capabilities on a 9 French catheter. From PFAs to ASD/PFOs, navigate complex anatomy and tailor views to your procedure. VeriSight gives you advanced control—right at your fingertips—with digital steering, an important solution for EP labs.
True 360° visualization for clinical versatility
True 360° visualization for clinical versatility
VeriSight provides unique and complete 360-degree visualization without the need for physical catheter repositioning. Effortlessly view and thoroughly interrogate your anatomical or device target during various electrophysiology and structural heart procedures with complete confidence you can only achieve with digital steering.
True 360° visualization for clinical versatility
VeriSight provides unique and complete 360-degree visualization without the need for physical catheter repositioning. Effortlessly view and thoroughly interrogate your anatomical or device target during various electrophysiology and structural heart procedures with complete confidence you can only achieve with digital steering.
True 360° visualization for clinical versatility
VeriSight provides unique and complete 360-degree visualization without the need for physical catheter repositioning. Effortlessly view and thoroughly interrogate your anatomical or device target during various electrophysiology and structural heart procedures with complete confidence you can only achieve with digital steering.
VeriSight provides unique and complete 360-degree visualization without the need for physical catheter repositioning. Effortlessly view and thoroughly interrogate your anatomical or device target during various electrophysiology and structural heart procedures with complete confidence you can only achieve with digital steering.
More control, fewer catheter manipulations [4]
More control, fewer catheter manipulations [4]
Our intuitive digital rotation feature allows you to capture views that are challenging to achieve with traditional fixed plane catheters with single operator capability. Digitally rotate the imaging plane without the need to physically manipulate the catheter, streamlining workflows [5-7] and boosting procedural efficiency, even in the most demanding procedures.
More control, fewer catheter manipulations [4]
Our intuitive digital rotation feature allows you to capture views that are challenging to achieve with traditional fixed plane catheters with single operator capability. Digitally rotate the imaging plane without the need to physically manipulate the catheter, streamlining workflows [5-7] and boosting procedural efficiency, even in the most demanding procedures.
More control, fewer catheter manipulations [4]
Our intuitive digital rotation feature allows you to capture views that are challenging to achieve with traditional fixed plane catheters with single operator capability. Digitally rotate the imaging plane without the need to physically manipulate the catheter, streamlining workflows [5-7] and boosting procedural efficiency, even in the most demanding procedures.
Our intuitive digital rotation feature allows you to capture views that are challenging to achieve with traditional fixed plane catheters with single operator capability. Digitally rotate the imaging plane without the need to physically manipulate the catheter, streamlining workflows [5-7] and boosting procedural efficiency, even in the most demanding procedures.
Enhanced image clarity [1,2] with seamless integration
Enhanced image clarity [1,2] with seamless integration
VeriSight is a sterile, disposable, plug- and-play catheter that quickly connects to industry-leading EPIQ CV and CVxi Ultrasound System.[8] With powerful xMatrix-enabled visualization, VeriSight delivers clarity at the source—where it matters most. Elevate each procedure with crisp, high-resolution 2D images that empower you to make confident, real-time clinical decisions.
Enhanced image clarity [1,2] with seamless integration
VeriSight is a sterile, disposable, plug- and-play catheter that quickly connects to industry-leading EPIQ CV and CVxi Ultrasound System.[8] With powerful xMatrix-enabled visualization, VeriSight delivers clarity at the source—where it matters most. Elevate each procedure with crisp, high-resolution 2D images that empower you to make confident, real-time clinical decisions.
Enhanced image clarity [1,2] with seamless integration
VeriSight is a sterile, disposable, plug- and-play catheter that quickly connects to industry-leading EPIQ CV and CVxi Ultrasound System.[8] With powerful xMatrix-enabled visualization, VeriSight delivers clarity at the source—where it matters most. Elevate each procedure with crisp, high-resolution 2D images that empower you to make confident, real-time clinical decisions.
Enhanced image clarity [1,2] with seamless integration
Enhanced image clarity [1,2] with seamless integration
VeriSight is a sterile, disposable, plug- and-play catheter that quickly connects to industry-leading EPIQ CV and CVxi Ultrasound System.[8] With powerful xMatrix-enabled visualization, VeriSight delivers clarity at the source—where it matters most. Elevate each procedure with crisp, high-resolution 2D images that empower you to make confident, real-time clinical decisions.
Optimize PFA procedures [9]
Optimize PFA procedures [9]
Experience high‑resolution visualization of the catheter position and tissue contact in real-time, enabling precise delivery in challenging anatomy. Assess the left atrium, patient-specific anatomy and detect tissue changes or complications, such as effusion, improving safety and procedural confidence. By reducing reliance on fluoroscopy, VeriSight facilitates lower‑radiation PFA workflows while minimizing catheter manipulation.
Optimize PFA procedures [9]
Experience high‑resolution visualization of the catheter position and tissue contact in real-time, enabling precise delivery in challenging anatomy. Assess the left atrium, patient-specific anatomy and detect tissue changes or complications, such as effusion, improving safety and procedural confidence. By reducing reliance on fluoroscopy, VeriSight facilitates lower‑radiation PFA workflows while minimizing catheter manipulation.
Optimize PFA procedures [9]
Experience high‑resolution visualization of the catheter position and tissue contact in real-time, enabling precise delivery in challenging anatomy. Assess the left atrium, patient-specific anatomy and detect tissue changes or complications, such as effusion, improving safety and procedural confidence. By reducing reliance on fluoroscopy, VeriSight facilitates lower‑radiation PFA workflows while minimizing catheter manipulation.
Experience high‑resolution visualization of the catheter position and tissue contact in real-time, enabling precise delivery in challenging anatomy. Assess the left atrium, patient-specific anatomy and detect tissue changes or complications, such as effusion, improving safety and procedural confidence. By reducing reliance on fluoroscopy, VeriSight facilitates lower‑radiation PFA workflows while minimizing catheter manipulation.
Accurately assess ASD/PFO [10,11]
Accurately assess ASD/PFO [10,11]
VeriSight Single Plane Steerable gives you more confidence to accurately assess and perform complex ASD and PFO procedures. With digital steering and detailed visualization of the atrial septum and surrounding structures you can deploy closure devices with optimal position and effectively close defects.
Accurately assess ASD/PFO [10,11]
VeriSight Single Plane Steerable gives you more confidence to accurately assess and perform complex ASD and PFO procedures. With digital steering and detailed visualization of the atrial septum and surrounding structures you can deploy closure devices with optimal position and effectively close defects.
Accurately assess ASD/PFO [10,11]
VeriSight Single Plane Steerable gives you more confidence to accurately assess and perform complex ASD and PFO procedures. With digital steering and detailed visualization of the atrial septum and surrounding structures you can deploy closure devices with optimal position and effectively close defects.
VeriSight Single Plane Steerable gives you more confidence to accurately assess and perform complex ASD and PFO procedures. With digital steering and detailed visualization of the atrial septum and surrounding structures you can deploy closure devices with optimal position and effectively close defects.
Simplify LAAO procedures [4]
Simplify LAAO procedures [4]
VeriSight Single Plane Steerable obtains real-time 2D views of the heart while decreasing the need for general anesthesia compared to traditional methods like transesophageal echocardiography (TEE). [5-7] With unique digital steering, reduce the risk of tissue injury during navigation in delicate anatomical structures like the LAA. [12]
Simplify LAAO procedures [4]
VeriSight Single Plane Steerable obtains real-time 2D views of the heart while decreasing the need for general anesthesia compared to traditional methods like transesophageal echocardiography (TEE). [5-7] With unique digital steering, reduce the risk of tissue injury during navigation in delicate anatomical structures like the LAA. [12]
Simplify LAAO procedures [4]
VeriSight Single Plane Steerable obtains real-time 2D views of the heart while decreasing the need for general anesthesia compared to traditional methods like transesophageal echocardiography (TEE). [5-7] With unique digital steering, reduce the risk of tissue injury during navigation in delicate anatomical structures like the LAA. [12]
VeriSight Single Plane Steerable obtains real-time 2D views of the heart while decreasing the need for general anesthesia compared to traditional methods like transesophageal echocardiography (TEE). [5-7] With unique digital steering, reduce the risk of tissue injury during navigation in delicate anatomical structures like the LAA. [12]
1. Alkouli MA, et al. Multicenter Experience With a Novel Real-Time 3-Dimensional Intracardiac Echocardiography Catheter to Guide Interventional Cardiac Procedures. JAHA. 2025; 14(6). DOI: 10.1161/JAHA.124.037019
2. Alkhouli MA, et al. First Experience with a Novel 3D ICE Probe to Guide Cardiac Interventional Procedures. JACC. 2023 Mar, 81 (8_Supplement) 1355. DOI: 10.1016/S0735-1097(23)01799-0
3. Sharkey et al. Advancing Precision in 3D Echocardiography: Incorporating 3D Markers to Aid Spatial Orientation. Journal of Cardiothoracis and vascular Anesthesia. Volume 38 Issue 9, September 2024, Pages 2070-2079. https://doi.org/10.1053/j.jvca.2024.05.009
4. Sularz, A, Chavez Ponce, A, Al-Abcha, A. et al. Safety and Feasibility of 3D Intracardiac Echocardiography in Guiding Left Atrial Appendage Occlusion With WATCHMAN FLX. JACC Adv. 2025 Feb, 4 (2).
5. Sorajja et al. Transcatheter Repair for Patients with Tricuspid Regurgitation. NEJM, 2023:388(20). DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa2300525 (90 +/- 66 min)
6. Lurz P et al. Short-Term Outcomes of Tricuspid Edge-to-Edge Repair in Clinical Practice. JACC, 2023;82(4). DOI: 10.1016/j.jacc.2023.05.008 (76 +/- 39 min)
7. Eleid MF et al. Utility of Intracardiac Echocardiography in the Early Experience of Transcatheter Edge to Edge Tricuspid Valve Repair. Circ Cardiovasc Interv, 2021;14(10). DOI: 10.1161/CIRCINTERVENTIONS.121.011118 (170 +/- 51 mins)
8. Philips data on file. AdvaMed data per Philips MA&F "Ultrasound Market Share Report Q12019-Q32025".
9. Ahmed et al. (2025). Left Atrial Intra-Cardiac Echocardiography to Assist Zero Fluoroscopy Pulse Field Atrial Fibrillation Ablation - A Beginner`s Guide. CJC Open. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cjco.2025.10.010
10. Akella K, et al. Evaluating the role of transesophageal echocardiography (TEE) or intracardiac echocardiography (ICE) in left atrial appendage occlusion: a meta-analysis. 2021. J Interv Card Electrophysiol. 2021;60:41-48. DOI: 10.1007/s10840-019-00677-x
11. Enriquez A, Saenz LC, Rosso R, Silvestry FE, Callans D, Marchlinski FE, Garcia F. Use of Intracardiac Echocardiography in Interventional Cardiology: Working With the Anatomy Rather Than Fighting It. Circulation. 2018;137(21) 2278-94. DOI: 10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.117.03134
12. D000252024_A_ICE Design Validation Report_highlighted.docx. See highlighted Section 5.9, Test #35
VeriSight Single Plane Steerable is only available in the select countries. Please contact your representative.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.