Customer Services Portal

When it comes to improving patient and staff experience, and managing equipment to peak efficiency, Philips has great news. We’ve added new, useful features to our Customer Service Portal! Easy access to documentation for patient care-critical equipment, enhanced reporting capabilities, and information that spans modalities at various levels – case, contract, warranty, and more.
Other New Features
Generate End of Life statements
Calendar views per location, account, and installed product
Submit requests for supplementary services (e.g. training)
Export of maintenance visit details to your own calendar
Add images and PDF files when creating / updating a case
Export of list views of installed products and cases
Login to the portal anywhere, anytime
Create cases Manage cases
Manage Philips and
multi-vendor products
Reporting and analytics
View contracts by modality, location or individual equipment
Join your peers, sign up to stay informed of virtual events and receive insights into healthcare innovations, straight to your inbox. (Please be sure to check the box to receive communications from Philips)
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.