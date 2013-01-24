Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Customer Services Portal
surgery pulse large masthead

Customer Services Portal


Manage the performance and service needs of your Philips products across modalities, anywhere, anytime

Contact us
Request Access
Login to the portal

    Driving Service, at Your Fingertips


    When it comes to improving patient and staff experience, and managing equipment to peak efficiency, Philips has great news. We’ve added new, useful features to our Customer Service Portal! Easy access to documentation for patient care-critical equipment, enhanced reporting capabilities, and information that spans modalities at various levels – case, contract, warranty, and more.
    Elevating your customer service experience

    Other New Features 

    Generate End of Life statements

    Calendar views per location, account, and installed product

    Submit requests for supplementary services (e.g. training)

    Export of maintenance visit details to your own calendar

    Add images and PDF files when creating / updating a case

    Export of list views of installed products and cases

    Login to the portal anywhere, anytime
    magnifier digital
    Create cases
    Manage cases
    magnifier digital
    Manage Philips and
    multi-vendor products
    magnifier digital
    Reporting and analytics
    magnifier digital
    View contracts by modality, location or individual equipment

    Customer Services Portal

    Driving service, at your fingertips

    Download our brochure

    Frequently Asked Questions 

    Stay up-to-date and subscribe

    Join your peers, sign up to stay informed of virtual events and receive insights into healthcare innovations, straight to your inbox.
    (Please be sure to check the box to receive communications from Philips)
     

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand