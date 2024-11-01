At Philips, our X-ray and Fluoroscopy equipment offer excellent workflow and quality images to drive through-put and confident diagnoses while enabling high staff and patient satisfaction. There’s no limit to what we can do together. Because today health knows no bounds, and neither should healthcare.
For customized image quality and workflow improvements while keeping staff satisfied and patients at-ease
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