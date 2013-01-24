At Philips, we see what’s possible when your hands put state‐of‐the‐art

technologies in the hands of clinicians.

We see that the decisions you make and technologies you select are just a few of the often unseen ways you work to improve healthcare every day, work made all the more complex when systems cannot communicate, valuable information is stuck in silos, and clinicians are so inundated with data that they struggle to see the bigger picture.

Philips provides a robust portfolio of clinically rich, technologically sound healthcare informatics that connect people, technology, and data across the health continuum. Our intelligent, secure solutions help integrate systems, aggregate data, accelerate workflows, and inform decisions, giving clinical teams the insights they need to make possible what matters most‐‐healthier patients.

Learn how we tailor solutions to make life better—for patients, for providers, and for you.