At Philips, we see what’s possible when your hands put state‐of‐the‐art
technologies in the hands of clinicians. 

 

We see that the decisions you make and technologies you select are just a few of the often unseen ways you work to improve healthcare every day, work made all the more complex when systems cannot communicate, valuable information is stuck in silos, and clinicians are so inundated with data that they struggle to see the bigger picture.

 

Philips provides a robust portfolio of clinically rich, technologically sound healthcare informatics that connect people, technology, and data across the health continuum. Our intelligent, secure solutions help integrate systems, aggregate data, accelerate workflows, and inform decisions, giving clinical teams the insights they need to make possible what matters most‐‐healthier patients.

 

Learn how we tailor solutions to make life better—for patients, for providers, and for you.

Connecting care with information that matters

Connecting care with information that matters

Learn how our innovations in healthcare informatics address healthcare issues including clinical decision support, telehealth, interoperability, alarm fatigue, and more.

Enterprise information systems

PACS  

Advanced Visualization  

Cardiology informatics  

Specialty areas

Cardiology  

General radiology  

Critical care  

Perinatal care

Combined Services and Solutions

Advanced radiology

Advanced cardiology

Philips Forcare

