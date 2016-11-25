PerformanceBridge
A journey towards continuous improvement where we are committed to helping you to meet your goals.
Hospital departments face numerous operational challenges, often creating the need to put out fires and react to problems only as they arise. This distraction can take you from your top priority: your patients. PerformanceBridge empowers hospitals with a flexible suite of services to support continuous improvement, providing a path to help you find and maximize opportunities to do more with less while maintaining a focus on patient care.
Hospital departments face numerous operational challenges, often creating the need to put out fires and react to problems only as they arise. This distraction can take you from your top priority: your patients.
PerformanceBridge empowers hospitals with a flexible suite of services to support continuous improvement, providing a path to help you find and maximize opportunities to do more with less while maintaining a focus on patient care.
PerformanceBridge is built to support your need to constantly and structurally optimize your operational departmental performance. By bringing together data, people and services to bridge the gap between data and decision making;
At the core, the PerformanceBridge Tool a user-focused and cloud-based dashboard, provides at-a-glance insights into operations and performance across modalities.
Data is essential - but can’t drive change on its own. Therefore, we complement it with:
PerformanceBridge is built to support your need to constantly and structurally optimize your operational departmental performance. By bringing together data, people and services to bridge the gap between data and decision making;
Click on each tab below to learn more.
Click on each tab below to learn more.
Your dedicated PerformanceBridge Advisor will: By creating a custom roadmap that turns insights into actionable recommendations, Philips can help drive your strategy for continuous improvements in efficiency and patient care, today and tomorrow.
Your dedicated PerformanceBridge Advisor will:
By creating a custom roadmap that turns insights into actionable recommendations, Philips can help drive your strategy for continuous improvements in efficiency and patient care, today and tomorrow.
Click on each icon below to learn more.
We will work with you to co-create a personalized solution of the right combination of generally available commercial tools that align with your needs. Our flexible approach helps you prioritize performance metrics on 6 key pillars.
Click on each icon below to learn more.
Strengthen control of the imaging budget with insight to asset expenses.
Strengthen control of the imaging budget with insight to asset expenses.
Utilize capacity of assets in the best possible way to deliver care.
Utilize capacity of assets in the best possible way to deliver care.
Translate departmental metrics into opportunities to drive operational efficiency.
Translate departmental metrics into opportunities to drive operational efficiency.
Improve staff capabilities to further drive improvements.
Improve staff capabilities to further drive improvements.
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