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    PerformanceBridge

    PerformanceBridge

    A journey towards continuous improvement where we are committed to helping you to meet your goals.

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    Where insight inspires action

    Hospital departments face numerous operational challenges, often creating the need to put out fires and react to problems only as they arise. This distraction can take you from your top priority: your patients.

     

    PerformanceBridge empowers hospitals with a flexible suite of services to support continuous improvement, providing a path to help you find and maximize opportunities to do more with less while maintaining a focus on patient care.

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    What does this mean?

    Bringing data, people and services together

    PerformanceBridge is built to support your need to constantly and structurally optimize your operational departmental performance. By bringing together data, people and services to bridge the gap between data and decision making;

    At the core, the PerformanceBridge Tool a user-focused and cloud-based dashboard, provides at-a-glance insights into operations and performance across modalities.

    Data is essential - but can’t drive change on its own. Therefore, we complement it with:

    • the PerformanceBridge Advisor who drives meaningful performance improvement
    • a global team of experts to interpret data for you and present actionable insights
    • best practices from other healthcare institutions
    • benchmarks and insights to increase its relevance and value

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    PerformanceBridge Tool key features

     

     

    Click on each tab below to learn more.

     

    Your dedicated PerformanceBridge Advisor will:
     

    • Conduct an in-depth, initial assessment of your department
    • Assess your goals and baseline performance
    • Establish KPIs and metrics that are aligned with your targets
    • Identify improvement opportunities to improve your operational performance of your department
    • Benchmark your performance
    • Monitor and report your progress to drive continuous improvement
       

    By creating a custom roadmap that turns insights into actionable recommendations, Philips can help drive your strategy for continuous improvements in efficiency and patient care, today and tomorrow.

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    Flexible suite of continuous improvement solutions


    We will work with you to co-create a personalized solution of the right combination of generally available commercial tools that align with your needs. Our flexible approach helps you prioritize performance metrics on 6 key pillars.

     

     

    Click on each icon below to learn more.

     

    assets image

    Assets

    utilization image

    Utilization

    compliance image

    Compliance

    practice image

    Practice

    people image

    People

    Assets

     

    Strengthen control of the imaging budget with insight to asset expenses.

    Utilization

     

    Utilize capacity of assets in the best possible way to deliver care.

    Compliance

     

    Strive for optimal safety for patients and staff through regulatory compliance.

    DoseWise

    Practice

     

    Translate departmental metrics into opportunities to drive operational efficiency.

    People

     

    Improve staff capabilities to further drive improvements.

    Related services

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    DoseWise radiation dose management
    Philips DoseWise enables you to build a sustainable radiation safety program in your department.

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    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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