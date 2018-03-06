Establishing an effective radiation dose management program requires a change in organizational culture, as well as tools and collaboration. Elements such as imaging protocol harmonization across the institution, data recording and analysis, patient education on radiation awareness, and a common set of expectations regarding departmental safety are key to success.
Measuring dose is just the beginning. How you use that data to create a structured, sustainable safety culture is where DoseWise excels.
DoseWise Solutions
Every solution we offer is focused on making radiation safety a seamless part of your workflow and helps your organization stay compliant - and your staff and patients safe.
DoseWise Portal: Automatically collect complete and accurate radiation dose data.
DoseAware: Helps medical staff and physicians evaluate and directly adjust their behavior.
Education and Training
As a DoseWise customer, you can learn more about topics like radiation physics, dose optimization, quality programs, metrics and compliance. Our wide choice in radiation dose-related clinical and product training helps change behaviours to promote a culture of safety in dose management.
Knowledge Resources
Use our information hub to access documents, articles and other sources of insights into dose management, radiation protection, staff & patient safety and other relevant topics. This extensive database is a valuable source of knowledge when considering many dose-related questions.
Everything at DoseWise – our leading imaging technology, consulting/advisory services, insight, education and training – has been designed to support your journey to building a sustainable radiation safety program. Our entire team stands ready to collaborate with you to build a sustainable and effective quality program that helps your organization stay compliant—and your staff and patients safe—today and in the future. ”
Dominic Siewko, Radiation Health and Safety Officer, Philips
