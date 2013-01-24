Home
Thank you for your interest in Philips, a world wide leader in professional healthcare products and solutions. If you are interested in learning more about our products and services, contact us online or by phone.


For immediate assitance with your product purchase or for technical Support, please use the phone numbers below.

Philips Healthcare Canadian Customers General Inquiries

Please call:

905-201-4500 or 
1-877-744-5633

Imaging & UltraSound Systems
Healthcare Informatics

Product Information for Purchase:

905-201-5440 or 
1-877-744-5633 ext 5440

 

Product Technical Support Information, Onsite Service, Contracts and Parts:

1-800-567-1080

Patient Care Monitoring Systems

Hospital Respironics

Product Information for Purchase:

1-800-567-1080

 

Product Technical Support Information, Onsite Service, Contracts and Parts:

1-800-567-1080

Home Respironics

Product Information for Purchase:

  • 1-800-345-6443

 

Product Technical Support Information, Onsite Service, Contracts and Parts:

  • 1-800-345-6443
For all non-healthcare product questions (Kitchen Appliances, Male Grooming, Beauty, Mother and Child Care, Saeco, Consumer Electronics)

Click here for list of phone numbers.

If you prefer to contact us online click below and fill in the form. We will respond to your request as quickly as possible.

