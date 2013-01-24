At Philips, we help you connect data, technology and, most importantly, people – to solve your challenges in treating respiratory patients in the hospital and in the home. We apply advanced technology and deep clinical insights to deliver ventilation solutions that help provide enhanced patient care as patient needs change across care environments.
Care along the continuum
Philips offers a broad range of invasive and noninvasive ventilators that span the continuum of care and support the needs of the patient and care providers in the hospital and the home environment. Our solutions are targeted to deliver an optimal clinical and patient experience that can help care providers and health systems as they navigate complex and changing patient conditions and care settings when treating respiratory insufficiency.
Hospital ventilation
solutions
Philips hospital invasive and noninvasive ventilation solutions are designed to treat respiratory insufficiency in the hospital environment. Our hospital ventilators are versatile allowing care providers to respond quickly to changing patient conditions while delivering consistent, quality care. Our scalable and connected hospital ventilation solutions can help improve workflow, increase patient satisfaction and reduce hospital readmissions.
Home ventilation
solutions
Philips home ventilators are designed to treat respiratory conditions with invasive and noninvasive therapy in simple and easy to use solutions for the home environment. Built with Philips trusted technology, our home ventilators’ user-friendly interfaces offer a simplified patient and care provider experience. When used with Care Orchestrator or Care Orchestrator Essence, our solutions can deliver actionable insights to care teams, helping clinicians and homecare providers extend their clinical reach to the home environment.
Trilogy Evo, Trilogy EV300, Trilogy 100 and V60 have proven performance in both invasive and noninvasive ventilation
The Philips Respironics V60 Ventilator is a microprocessor-controlled, bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP) ventilatory assist system that provides noninvasive positive pressure ventilation and invasive ventilatory support for spontaneously breathing adult and pediatric patients.