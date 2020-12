Philips Customer Services - Count on us as your patients count on you

Philips Service is always there and always on to work as one with your teams to keep your systems running smoothly, seven days a week, if needed**

Our flexible services and education offerings may be adapted to your needs in order to support your internal teams. By teaming up with Philips to take care of your systems you can worry about what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost.



**Requires minimum Right Fit contract. Conditions apply. Offerings are available in selected countries and for selected products only.