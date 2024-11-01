Philips is with you, delivering precision diagnosis and treatment with the power of fully integrated solutions, that securely unite all data and all images across the enterprise, to turn every little step into a clear care pathway step.
With our integrated workspace, radiologists can access needed tools, including reporting, advanced visualization analysis and Al-enabled insights. Our solution is designed intuitively to optimize care pathways from orchestration to diagnosis to collaboration, using both DICOM and non-DICOM data with powerful tooling.
Intelligent, automated, and connected. Advanced Visualization Workspace 15 is designed to support your image diagnostic confidence, while still reducing your time to report through optimized workflows and results automation. Philips advanced visualization solution is a comprehensive, scalable image post-processing platform seamlessly integrated within your enterprise, helping physicians perform advanced analysis and follow up even in complex settings.
Centralize your enterprise image repository to a single, consolidated and secure archive. Manage the information lifecycle to contain costs while providing unified access to the images and longitudinal data needed to deliver optimal care. The Philips Clinical Repository provides access to both structured and unstructured data, with metadata tagging of unstructured data for searchability and meaningful clinical context, as well as the scalability to serve multi-site installations.
Medical image sharing with Philips Enterprise Viewer helps remove the barriers of technology, location and even mobility to improve healthcare delivery and provide a better care experience via imaging sharing, interactive collaboration, intuitive analysis and comparison tools, and enterprise access. Enable secure and instant access to medical images, documents, requests and reports with our vendor-agnostic, zero-footprint enterprise viewer that connects with existing patient records to provide accessibility and clinical data solutions for sharing medical imaging files in the healthcare industry.
The Philips Patient Portal empowers patients to access, share and help manage their own images and exam data – using a range of familiar, user-friendly browser-enabled devices. It also allows real-time collaboration between patients and healthcare providers, and minimizes the need to produce CDs, DVDs or films. Patient Portal is an extension of the Enterprise Viewer Module.
Intelligent, automated, and connected. Advanced Visualization Workspace is vendor-neutral, providing +70 clinical applications for clinical insights, automated workflows reducing time to report designed to support diagnostic confidence in a single, advanced platform for multiple modalities.
Secure access to multi department images with our zero-footprint, vendor neutral intuitive Enterprise Viewer. Anywhere, anytime access to the patients holistic imaging data gives the entire care team information they need for timely, informed clinical decisions.
Minimize administrative burdens, leaving staff free to collaborate in critical decision making. By centralizing your enterprise imaging repository to consolidate archives, you can lower costs and give providers unified access to the images and data they need to deliver better care.
Every patient deserves the best possible healthcare, and every hospital and care clinic deserve the best tools with which to provide it. The Philips Patient portal empowers patients to control and manage their own health records via a secure web-based portal.
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[1] Product may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your local Philips representative to ascertain applicability of this solution for your region and language requirements.
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