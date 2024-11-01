At Philips CT, we are committed to delivering the answers you need at the appropriate point of care, while helping to reduce the ever-increasing pressures you face. Our promise has inspired us to partner with you to redefine the CT experience with a new portfolio of solutions to help you improve patient care. There’s no limit to what we can do together. Because today health knows no bounds, and neither should healthcare.
A portfolio of CT solutions unlocking insights with certainty, simplicity and reliability.
The world's first and only detector-based spectral CT.
Intellect at every step.
Elite for a reason
Reduce variability in care and enhance patient and staff satisfaction.
For customized image quality and workflow improvements while keeping staff satisfied and patients at-ease.
Envision personalized, patient-centric imaging with you in control of important advances in dose management and workflow, designed to make every day more productive. The Philips iPatient software helps you do all of this, and more.
iDose⁴ is an innovative solution that helps you personalize image quality based on your patients’ needs at low dose. When used in combination with the advanced technologies of the iCT, Ingenuity, and Brilliance scanner families, this provides a unique approach to managing important factors in patient care – low energy, low dose, and low injected contrast imaging.
* In clinical practice, the use of IMR may reduce CT patient dose depending on the clinical task, patient size, anatomical location, and clinical practice. A consultation with a radiologist and a physicist should be made to determine the appropriate dose to obtain diagnostic image quality for the particular clinical task. Low-contrast detectability and noise were assessed using Reference Body Protocol comparing IMR to FBP; measured on 0.8 mm slices, tested on the MITA CT IQ Phantom (CCT183, The Phantom Laboratory), using human observers.
Expand your CT capabilities and bring state-of-the-art performance to your system.
Intelligent, automated and connected Advanced Visualization solution. First-time-right, intelligent and quantitative clinical insights, designed to support your image diagnostic confidence, while still reducing your time to report through optimized workflows and results automation. IntelliSpace Portal 12 is a scalable image post-processing platform seamlessly integrated within your enterprise.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
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