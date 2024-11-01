CT systems & solutions

Connecting data, technology and people. Seamlessly



At Philips CT, we are committed to delivering the answers you need at the appropriate point of care, while helping to reduce the ever-increasing pressures you face. Our promise has inspired us to partner with you to redefine the CT experience with a new portfolio of solutions to help you improve patient care. There’s no limit to what we can do together. Because today health knows no bounds, and neither should healthcare.