iDose⁴ is an innovative solution that helps you personalize image quality based on your patients’ needs at low dose. When used in combination with the advanced technologies of the iCT, Ingenuity, and Brilliance scanner families, this provides a unique approach to managing important factors in patient care – low energy, low dose, and low injected contrast imaging.
iDose⁴ improves image quality* through artifact prevention and increased spatial resolution at low dose. O-MAR reduces artifacts caused by large orthopedic implants. Together they produce high image quality with reduced artifacts.
iDose⁴ improves image quality* through artifact prevention and increased spatial resolution at low dose. O-MAR reduces artifacts caused by large orthopedic implants. Together they produce high image quality with reduced artifacts.
Noise reduction and artifact prevention
iDose⁴ gives you control of the dial so you can personalize image quality based on your patients’ needs at low dose.
iDose⁴ gives you control of the dial so you can personalize image quality based on your patients’ needs at low dose.
iDose⁴ gives you control of the dial so you can personalize image quality based on your patients’ needs at low dose.
Natural appearance of images
Designed to seamlessly integrate into your CT department, iDose4 improves image quality* with the look and feel of conventional images.
Designed to seamlessly integrate into your CT department, iDose4 improves image quality* with the look and feel of conventional images.
Designed to seamlessly integrate into your CT department, iDose4 improves image quality* with the look and feel of conventional images.
Results available in seconds
The majority of reference protocols reconstructed using iDose⁴ are completed in 60 seconds or less. One click from the start of the scan and you’re ready to read at the workstation or portal.
The majority of reference protocols reconstructed using iDose⁴ are completed in 60 seconds or less. One click from the start of the scan and you’re ready to read at the workstation or portal.
The majority of reference protocols reconstructed using iDose⁴ are completed in 60 seconds or less. One click from the start of the scan and you’re ready to read at the workstation or portal.
Noise reduction and artifact prevention
iDose⁴ gives you control of the dial so you can personalize image quality based on your patients’ needs at low dose.
iDose⁴ gives you control of the dial so you can personalize image quality based on your patients’ needs at low dose.
iDose⁴ gives you control of the dial so you can personalize image quality based on your patients’ needs at low dose.
Natural appearance of images
Designed to seamlessly integrate into your CT department, iDose4 improves image quality* with the look and feel of conventional images.
Designed to seamlessly integrate into your CT department, iDose4 improves image quality* with the look and feel of conventional images.
Designed to seamlessly integrate into your CT department, iDose4 improves image quality* with the look and feel of conventional images.
The majority of reference protocols reconstructed using iDose⁴ are completed in 60 seconds or less. One click from the start of the scan and you’re ready to read at the workstation or portal.
The majority of reference protocols reconstructed using iDose⁴ are completed in 60 seconds or less. One click from the start of the scan and you’re ready to read at the workstation or portal.
The majority of reference protocols reconstructed using iDose⁴ are completed in 60 seconds or less. One click from the start of the scan and you’re ready to read at the workstation or portal.
*Improved image quality is defined by improvements in spatial resolution and/or noise reduction as measured in phantom studies.
