Philips IQon Spectral CT makes the ‘invisible, visible’
Royal Philips announced the launch of the Philips IQon Spectral CT in Canada. The Philips IQon Spectral CT is the world’s first and only spectral detector CT, designed specifically for spectral imaging. It delivers on-demand colour quantification and the ability to characterize structures simply and at a low dose.
Discover MyPhilips
Extended warranty on selected products
Easy access to product support
Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.