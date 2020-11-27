An innovative milk frothing system that cleans up in as little as 15 seconds
Up to 5 Coffee Drinks
Wide selection of black coffee and coffee with milk
Patented ceramic grinder
Gets the full flavor and aroma out of coffee seeds
AquaClean water filter
Get up to 5,000* cups without descaling thanks to the AquaClean water filter
*Available in Saeco Xelsis models.
*For 8 filter changes, as indicated by the device. The actual number of cups depends on the type of coffee selected, rinsing and cleaning
Coffee Makers for Every Need
Starting your day with the aroma of freshly ground coffee paired with a silky milk froth for the perfect cappuccino has never been easier. With our coffee machines simplicity and customization are designed to suit the needs of everyone in your household.
What type of coffee maker should I choose?
Learn more about the different types of coffee machines:
In pressure coffee makers hot water is poured through fine-ground coffee seeds under high pressure of 8.5-9.5 bars to extract the most important taste qualities and substances–the most valuable being caffeine.
Espresso from pressure coffee makers has an intense and deep taste and a foam called crema, that forms on the top. It is also used as a base for coffee with milk. E.g. latte macchiato or cappuccino. Our fully automatic machines use ceramic grinders to provide a fresh bean to cup experience.
Automatic coffee maker
As the name suggests, an automatic espresso machine is able to do most of the things for you. It is an ideal solution for people in a hurry and those who value convenience, and just want to drink their favorite coffee without doing anything more than pressing a button.
These are pressure coffee makers, so the quality of the coffee prepared using them is similar to that of the coffee brewed in a coffee shop. They enable you to make many types of coffee–from classic espresso and black coffee to latte macchiato and cappuccino.
Automatic espresso machines are available with many different functions and capabilities. Finding one to match your needs has never been easier. Key characters of automatic espresso machines include: built in grinders, automatic milk frothers, wide selection of functions and programs, automatic cleaning systems and more.
Espresso machine
These types of machines specialize in preparing one type of coffee–espresso. The brewing process in them is almost identical to the process in automatic espresso machines.
The main difference is that a regular espresso machine requires you to manually do some of the tasks. A regular espresso machine normally does not have a grinder built in, but very often it has a milk frother.
Drip coffee maker
Drip coffee makers are an ideal choice for classic black coffee enthusiasts. In these appliances the brewing process is based on pouring hot water through ground coffee placed in a filter. The water falls into a container placed under the filter.
Drip coffee machines, as opposed to automatic espresso machines, most often don’t have their own coffee grinder. That is why customers need to buy a separate grinder or use already ground coffee. A similar situation is with the milk frother.
A coffee maker with a grinder or not?
Coffee lovers agree that coffee tastes best, has the most intensive taste and aroma when the seeds are ground straight before brewing. What else, than a machine with a grinder will extract the most out of freshly ground coffee seeds?
What is more, an automatic espresso machinewith a grinder, after you press a button, will choose the appropriate amount of coffee and the degree to which it should be ground, however, if you wish, you can choose these settings manually, according to your own preferences. Philips and Saeco machines have ceramic burr grinders which allow you to set the degree of grinding. These grind the coffee into equal particles, are sturdy and will last long for many years to come.
