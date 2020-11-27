Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Get early access to Black Friday deals! Shop now
    days
    hours
    minutes
    seconds
    Our Black Friday Sale is here. Get up to 50% off today. Shop now
    Coffee
    Get ready for Black Friday 2020
    Learn More

    Learn about coffee makers
    Saeco and Philips

    Shop the Philips Fall Sale & Save up to 30% off
    Shop now
    Saeco logotype
    A combination of Italian character and modern technology
    Saeco coffee machines

    Discover Saeco coffee makers

    Learn more
    Icon of a dark coffee seed

    Up to 15 coffee drinks

    Wide selection of black coffee and coffee with milk
    Icon of a dark coffee seed

    Coffee Equalizer™

    Full customization of beverages via the touch screen*
    Icon of a dark coffee seed

    LatteDuo

    Preparing two cups of coffee at the same time, also cappuccino and latte macchiato*
    Icon of a dark coffee seed

    Unique design

    Coffee machines that won the prestigious iF Design Award 2018*
    Icon of a dark coffee seed

    Patented ceramic grinder

    Gets the full flavor and aroma out of coffee seeds
    Icon of a dark coffee seed

    AquaClean water filter

    Get up to 5,000* cups  without descaling thanks to the AquaClean water filter
    Philips logotype
    Enjoyably easy usage and many types of coffee
    Philips coffee machines

    Discover Philips coffee makers

    Learn more
    Icon of a bright coffee seed

    Easy usage

    quick and easy brewing of your favorite coffee
    Icon of a bright coffee seed

    LatteGo

    An innovative milk frothing system that cleans up in as little as 15 seconds
    Icon of a bright coffee seed

    Up to 5 Coffee Drinks

    Wide selection of black coffee and coffee with milk
    Icon of a bright coffee seed

    Patented ceramic grinder

    Gets the full flavor and aroma out of coffee seeds
    Icon of a bright coffee seed

    AquaClean water filter

    Get up to 5,000* cups  without descaling thanks to the AquaClean water filter

    *Available in Saeco Xelsis models.

    *For 8 filter changes, as indicated by the device. The actual number of cups depends on the type of coffee selected, rinsing and cleaning

    Coffee Makers for Every Need

    What type of coffee maker should I choose?

    Learn more about the different types of coffee machines:
    Icon of a pressure coffee maker
    Pressure coffee maker
    Icon of an automatic coffee maker
    Automatic coffee maker
    Icon of an espresso machine
    Espresso machine
    Icon of a drip coffee maker
    Drip coffee maker

    Pressure coffee maker

    In pressure coffee makers hot water is poured through fine-ground coffee seeds under high pressure of 8.5-9.5 bars to extract the most important taste qualities and substances–the most valuable being caffeine.

    Automatic coffee maker

    As the name suggests, an automatic espresso machine is able to do most of the things for you. It is an ideal solution for people in a hurry and those who value convenience, and just want to drink their favorite coffee without doing anything more than pressing a button.

     

    These are pressure coffee makers, so the quality of the coffee prepared using them is similar to that of the coffee brewed in a coffee shop. They enable you to make many types of coffee–from classic espresso and black coffee to latte macchiato and cappuccino.

    Espresso machine

    These types of machines specialize in preparing one type of coffee–espresso. The brewing process in them is almost identical to the process in automatic espresso machines

    Drip coffee maker

    Drip coffee makers are an ideal choice for classic black coffee enthusiasts. In these appliances the brewing process is based on pouring hot water through ground coffee placed in a filter. The water falls into a container placed under the filter.

    A coffee maker with a grinder or not?

    Coffee lovers agree that coffee tastes best, has the most intensive taste and aroma when the seeds are ground straight before brewing. What else, than a machine with a grinder will extract the most out of freshly ground coffee seeds?

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:
    Visa - payment method
    MasterCard - payment method

    Quick links

    Frequently asked questions
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    About Philips
    Contact Philips