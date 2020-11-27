Home
    OneBlade - Trim, edge and shave
    Philips OneBlade

    This is OneBlade
    Trim, edge, and shave
    any length of hair

    OneBlade

    has a revolutionary new technology designed for men who wear facial styles and grow beards. It can trim, edge, and shave any length of hair. grow beards.

     

    Choose the one for you:

    Get started with OneBlade

    The one for
    your     face
    The one for
    your     face
    Face device
    Icon face
    Waterproof handle for wet or dry use
    Includes 1 blade. Each replaceable blade lasts up to 4 months*
    3 stubble combs (1, 3 and 5 mm)
    Long-lasting battery, 45 minutes of use
    Does not shave as close as a traditional blade

    Be the first to review this item

    Philips shop price
    * For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.
    The one for
    your     face + body
    The one for
    your     face + body
    Face and body device
    Icon face and body
    Waterproof handle for wet or dry use
    Includes 2 blades, one for your face and one for your body. Each replaceable blade lasts up to 4 months*
    3 stubble combs (1, 3 and 5 mm) + body comb (3 mm)
    Click-on skin guard for extra protection on sensitive areas
    Long-lasting battery, 45 minutes of use
    Does not shave as close as a traditional blade

    Be the first to review this item

    Philips shop price
    * For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

    View the OneBlade range

    Explore our other male grooming products

     Shave

     Multigroom

     Hair

     Body

