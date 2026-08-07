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OneBlade - Trim, edge and shave

OneBlade - Trim, edge and shave (13)

In stock at Philips (13)

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In stock at Philips (13)

In stock at Philips

regular

  • Philips OneBlade 1st Shave
  • Philips OneBlade 1st Shave
  • Philips OneBlade 1st Shave
  • Philips OneBlade 1st Shave
  • Philips OneBlade 1st Shave
  • Philips OneBlade 1st Shave
  • Philips OneBlade 1st Shave
  • Philips OneBlade 1st Shave
  • Philips OneBlade 1st Shave
  • Philips OneBlade 1st Shave
  • Philips OneBlade 1st Shave
  • Philips OneBlade 1st Shave

Philips OneBlade 1st Shave
1st Shave

QP1324/20
  • Tough on hair, gentle on skin for your first shave
  • Anti-friction blade**
  • Rechargeable
  • Wet & Dry Use
View product
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade

Philips OneBlade
Intimate

QP1924/20
  • Easy & skin friendly intimate shave
  • 1 x SkinProtect blade
  • 1 x Trimming comb
  • 100% waterproof
  • Rechargeable, wet or dry use
View product
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade

Philips OneBlade
360 Replacement blade

QP440/50
  • Trim, edge and shave
  • 4 x 360 Blade
  • Fits on all OneBlade handles**
  • Blade lasts up to 4 months*
View product
  • Philips OneBlade Pro 360
  • Philips OneBlade Pro 360
  • Philips OneBlade Pro 360
  • Philips OneBlade Pro 360
  • Philips OneBlade Pro 360
  • Philips OneBlade Pro 360
  • Philips OneBlade Pro 360
  • Philips OneBlade Pro 360
  • Philips OneBlade Pro 360

Philips OneBlade Pro 360
Face + Body

QP6552/15
  • Rechargeable Li-Ion battery
  • 20-length precision comb
  • Wet & Dry use
  • LED digital display
View product
  • Philips OneBlade 360
  • Philips OneBlade 360
  • Philips OneBlade 360
  • Philips OneBlade 360
  • Philips OneBlade 360
  • Philips OneBlade 360
  • Philips OneBlade 360
  • Philips OneBlade 360
  • Philips OneBlade 360
  • Philips OneBlade 360
  • Philips OneBlade 360
  • Philips OneBlade 360
  • Philips OneBlade 360

Philips OneBlade 360
Face + Body

QP2834/23
  • Trim, edge, shave
  • 360 blade
  • 5-in-1 adjustable comb
View product
  • Philips OneBlade Pro 360
  • Philips OneBlade Pro 360
  • Philips OneBlade Pro 360
  • Philips OneBlade Pro 360
  • Philips OneBlade Pro 360
  • Philips OneBlade Pro 360
  • Philips OneBlade Pro 360
  • Philips OneBlade Pro 360
  • Philips OneBlade Pro 360
  • Philips OneBlade Pro 360

Philips OneBlade Pro 360
Face + Body

QP6542/15
  • Rechargeable Li-Ion battery
  • 14-length precision comb
  • Wet & Dry use
  • Battery indicator
View product

regular

  • Philips OneBlade 360
  • Philips OneBlade 360
  • Philips OneBlade 360
  • Philips OneBlade 360
  • Philips OneBlade 360
  • Philips OneBlade 360
  • Philips OneBlade 360
  • Philips OneBlade 360
  • Philips OneBlade 360

Philips OneBlade 360
Face

QP2724/22
  • Trim, edge and shave
  • 360 Blade
  • 5-in-1 adjustable comb
View product
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade

Philips OneBlade
360 Replacement blade

QP430/50
  • Trim, edge and shave
  • 3 x 360 Blade
  • Fits on all OneBlade handles**
  • Blade lasts up to 4 months*
View product

regular

  • Philips OneBlade 360
  • Philips OneBlade 360
  • Philips OneBlade 360
  • Philips OneBlade 360
  • Philips OneBlade 360
  • Philips OneBlade 360
  • Philips OneBlade 360
  • Philips OneBlade 360

Philips OneBlade 360
Face

QP2724/21
  • Trim, edge and shave
  • 360 Blade
  • 5-in-1 adjustable comb
View product
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade

Philips OneBlade
360 Replacement blade

QP410/50
  • Trim, edge and shave
  • 1 x 360 Blade
  • Recyclable paper-based packaging**
  • Blade lasts up to 4 months*
View product
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade

Philips OneBlade
1 x SkinProtect Blade

QP219/50
  • Easy & skin-friendly intimate shave
  • 1 x Replaceable blade
  • Fits on all OneBlade handles
  • Blade lasts up to 4 months*
View product
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade
  • Philips OneBlade

Philips OneBlade
Replacement blade

QP225/50
  • Tough on hair, gentle on skin
  • 2 x Anti-friction blade
  • Fits on all OneBlade handles
  • Blade lasts up to 4 months*
View product
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