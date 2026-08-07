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OneBlade - Trim, edge and shave
All series
In stock at Philips (13)
In stock at Philips
Price
$ 0.00
Rating
Series
OneBlade 360 with Connectivity (3)
OneBlade 360 (4)
OneBlade First Shave (2)
OneBlade Intimate (2)
OneBlade Original (1)
OneBlade Pro 360 (5)
OneBlade Replacement Blades (6)
Features
100% waterproof (2)
Beard length
Up to 5 mm (2)
regular
Philips OneBlade 1st Shave1st Shave
Philips OneBladeIntimate
Philips OneBlade360 Replacement blade
Philips OneBlade Pro 360Face + Body
Philips OneBlade 360Face + Body
Philips OneBlade 360Face
Philips OneBlade1 x SkinProtect Blade
Philips OneBladeReplacement blade
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