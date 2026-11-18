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2 year warranty
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Soundbars and Home Sound
All series
Rating
Soundbar 2.1
Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer
Soundbar 2.0
5.1 home theater with wireless subwoofer
5.1.2 soundbar with wireless subwoofer
Enhanced stereo 2.0 soundbar
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