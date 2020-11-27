Toddler sippy cups

Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    A seat at the grown up's table

    Number one brand recommended by Moms

    Our toddler cups in a nutshell

    Philips Avent Cup is leak proof

    Leak-proof

    Philips Avent Cup is easy to hold

    Easy to hold

    Philips Avent Cup is BPA free

    BPA free

    Trainer Cups

    4+ months
    Philips Avent trainer cups 4 months
    A few more details
    • With easy-to-hold handles, your baby can start drinking independently from a familiar nipple and transition to the soft spout sippy cup when ready.
    Explore trainer cups

    Spout Cups

    6+ months
    Philips Avent Straw sippy cups 6 months 9 months
    A few more details
    • We've got cups with soft and hard spouts, with handles, and without. Whatever you and baby choose, our spill-proof sippy cups make it easy for your little one to comfortably take their first sips without the mess.
    Explore spout cups

    Spoutless cups

    9+ months
    Philips Avent Spoutless cups 9 months 12 months
    A few more details
    • Our spoutless sippy cups are designed to let your little one drink from all around the rim, just like an adult cup. The design allows for healthy oral development, and is dentist recommended!
    Explore spoutless cups
    Philips Avent toddler drinking sippy cup range

    This one's a keeper

    We designed our sippy cup range so it's easy to mix and match tops and bottoms.

    Philips Avent compatible parts bottles sippy cups breast pumps

    Insider advice to make your choice easier

    • Perfect match: Find the best sippy cup to support your baby’s development stage

      Perfect match: Find the best sippy cup to support your baby’s development stage

      Read on
    • Aced it: Why teaching your baby to drink from a sippy cup is easier than you think

      Aced it: Why teaching your baby to drink from a sippy cup is easier than you think

      Read on
    Learning new skills can feel a little awkward at first. To help your little one feel more comfortable during those first sips we designed our toddler cups with soft, easy-to-hold handles."

    Philips Design team
    Number one brand recommended by Mums

    Learning to drink like a grown up begins right here. Philips Avent baby and  toddler cups let your little one ease into independent drinking. Kick things off with our Trainer Cup. Then, when your little one is ready, help them master new skills with our Spout, Straw and Grown Up sippy cups. All of our baby and toddler cups are leak-proof, easy-to-hold and BPA free.

     

    *Based on December 2015 GemSeek online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 9,000 female users of childcare brands and products.

