    SCF252/03
      Philips Avent Flexible silicone spouts

      SCF252/03
      Flexible silicone spout that's gentle on gums

      The Philips Avent Flexible silicone spouts are gentle on gums, when first teeth grow. Our patented valve ensures liquid only comes out when your child drinks

      Flexible silicone spout that's gentle on gums

      The Philips Avent Flexible silicone spouts are gentle on gums, when first teeth grow. Our patented valve ensures liquid only comes out when your child drinks

        Flexible silicone spout that's gentle on gums

        Leak-free drinking spout

        • Replacement
        • Flexible silicone spouts
        • 6m+ / 9m+
        Built in valve for spill-free drinking

        Built in valve for spill-free drinking

        No more mess! Our new built-in valve ensures liquid only comes out when your child drinks from the spout.

        Flexible silicone spout, gentle on gums

        Flexible silicone spout, gentle on gums

        When it comes to comfortable and easy drinking, little ones need a spout that's gentle on their gums. The My Grippy cup's spout is made from soft silicone, for comfortable drinking.

        Angled spout for easy drinking

        Angled spout for easy drinking

        The angled spout is designed to help toddlers to learn how to drink from a cup.

        Dishwasher safe, easy to assemble and clean

        Dishwasher safe, easy to assemble and clean

        The Philips Avent spout can be easily assembled. All parts are dishwasher safe for your convenience.

        BPA free/0% BPA

        BPA free/0% BPA

        Our spout is made from BPA free/0% BPA materials.

        Mix and match

        Mix and match

        Our spouts are compatible with Natural and Classic+ bottle ranges (excl. glass bottles), as well as our complete cup range (excl. the grown-up cups and Easy Sippy spout cups). So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          Flexible silicone spout
          2  pcs

        • Development stages

          Development stage
          6m+ / 9m+

        • Country of origin

          Indonesia
          Yes

        • Features

          BPA free
          Yes
          Dishwasher safe
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

