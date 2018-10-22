2 year warranty
SCF252/03
Flexible silicone spout that's gentle on gums
The Philips Avent Flexible silicone spouts are gentle on gums, when first teeth grow. Our patented valve ensures liquid only comes out when your child drinks
Replacement
Flexible silicone spouts
6m+ / 9m+
No more mess! Our new built-in valve ensures liquid only comes out when your child drinks from the spout.
When it comes to comfortable and easy drinking, little ones need a spout that's gentle on their gums. The My Grippy cup's spout is made from soft silicone, for comfortable drinking.
The angled spout is designed to help toddlers to learn how to drink from a cup.
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
Can I sterilize my Philips Avent products?
Can I fill the Philips Avent cup with fizzy, pulpy or hot drinks?
Are Philips Avent products dishwasher safe?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
How to assemble my Philips Avent Grippy cup
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.