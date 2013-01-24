Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
Flexible silicone spout that's gentle on gums
The Philips Avent Flexible silicone spouts are gentle on gums, when first teeth grow. Our patented valve ensures liquid only comes out when your child drinks See all benefits
Flexible silicone spouts
No more mess! Our new built-in valve ensures liquid only comes out when your child drinks from the spout.
When it comes to comfortable and easy drinking, little ones need a spout that's gentle on their gums. The My Grippy cup's spout is made from soft silicone, for comfortable drinking.
The angled spout is designed to help toddlers to learn how to drink from a cup.
The Philips Avent spout can be easily assembled. All parts are dishwasher safe for your convenience.
Our spout is made from BPA free/0% BPA materials.
Our spouts are compatible with Natural and Classic+ bottle ranges (excl. glass bottles), as well as our complete cup range (excl. the grown-up cups and Easy Sippy spout cups). So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.
What is included
Development stages
Country of origin
Features