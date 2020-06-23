Search terms
Natural Motion Technology is inspired by how babies drink for a fast and incredibly gentle expressing experience
Personalise your settings with 8 stimulation and 16 expression levels
Personalise your settings
with 8 stimulation and 16 expression levels
Quiet motor for a discreet experience anywhere
Quiet motor
for a discreet experience anywhere
Your body is beautifully designed to breastfeed, but that doesn't mean you have to do it all alone. Feel more confident about breastfeeding by learning all the essentials — from how to prepare right through to handling bumps in the road.
Enjoy the gentle comfort of the Philips Avent portable manual breast pump. Inspired by baby`s unique combination of suction and massage, Natural Motion Technology gently combines suction and nipple stimulation for quick milk flow.
Correction Notice: Due to a technical error, the Add To Cart button for our Single Electric Breast Pump (SCF391/71) was incorrectly linked to our Manual Breast Pump (SCF430/30) showing a MSRP price of $59.99 instead of $189.99. We have since corrected the error with the correct price of this product which is $189.99. We apologize for this error.
The Philips Avent Electric Breast pump powerfully combines suction and nipple stimulation, for a quicker milk flow****. Enjoy an extremely gentle and comfortable experience thanks to the soft silicone cushion that gently flexes and adapts to fit both size and shape of the breast. The Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump’s quiet motor and its compact size allow for a discrete experience.
The Philips Avent Double Electric Breast pump powerfully combines suction and nipple stimulation, for a quicker milk flow****. Enjoy an extremely gentle and comfortable experience thanks to the soft silicone cushion that gently flexes and adapts to fit both size and shape of the breast. The quiet motor and its portable size allow for a discrete experience anywhere you are.
Our Natural bottle with an ultra soft nipple more closely resembles the breast and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.
Protect your bra and cloths from breast milk leakage. Multiple layers provide exceptional absorbency. Made of breathable materials, these pads are hygienic and gentle on skin.
Protects and safely store your precious breast milk. With reinforced side seams and dual layer bag, they are strong and durable, and the double zipper ensures no leaks.
Our unique AirFree vent is designed to help your baby swallow less air as they drink by keeping the nipple full of milk during feeding. Reducing the amount of air your baby ingests helps w/common feeding issues such as colic, reflux & gas.
Sit comfortably without leaning forward as our soft massage cushion gently stimulates your milk flow. The Avent manual breast pump has few parts, is easy to assemble, use & clean. Lightweight & compact, it's ideal for expressing on-the-go.
When it comes to giving your baby the best start in life, we believe in pulling out all the stops. Philips Avent manual and electric breast pumps help you pump more breast milk, more comfortably, everywhere you go. Whether you’re after a double electric pump for home, or a manual pump for on the go, we have breast pumps to cover all your needs.
* Based on December 2021 GemSeek online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 11,332 female users of childcare brands and products. Countries participating: USA, Germany, France, UK, Russia, China, Italy, India, Indonesia, Canada, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and KSA. ** Based on: (1)Mangel et al. Breastfeeding difficulties, breastfeeding duration, maternal body mass index, and breast anatomy: are they related?. Breastfeeding Medicine, 2019, (109 participants, Israel); (2)Ziemer et al. Skin changes and pain in the nipple during the 1st week of lactation. Journal of Obstetric, Gynecologic & Neonatal Nursing, 1993, (20 Caucasian participants, USA); (3)Ramsay et al. Anatomy of the lactating human breast redefined with ultrasound imaging, 2005, (28 participants, Australia). ***Clinical study carried out on 110 mothers in UK, USA, Russia and China in March 2016, showed a significant preference for Philips Avent vs a leading competitor. ****Based on milk flow initiation time (time to Milk Ejection - MER). Based on product clinical trial conducted in 2019, compared to results of previous product version (2018). For more info, see www.philips.com/avent or www.philips.ca
