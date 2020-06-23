Search terms

    Philips Avent

    Philips Avent Breast Pumps: Inspired by baby, effective for mum


    A new generation of breast pumps


    Natural Motion Technology is inspired by how babies drink for a fast and incredibly gentle expressing experience

    A New Era of Pumping for Mums

    Philips Avent Single Electric Breast Pump Premium
    Suggested retail price: $ 299.99

    Inspired by baby, effective for mum.

    Natural Motion Technology is inspired by baby’s natural suckling for quicker milk flow.****

    Philips Avent Electric Breast pump feature: One size soft & adaptive cushion

    One size soft silicone cushion
    Adapts to fit nipples up to 30mm/1.18 inches**

    Philips Avent Electric Breast pump feature: Designed for upright pumping

    Designed for upright pumping
    thanks to no-lean forward design

    Philips Avent Electric Breast pump feature: 8 stimulation and 16 expression

    Personalise your settings 

    with 8 stimulation and 16 expression levels

    Philips Avent Electric Breast pump feature: Express discreetly

    Quiet motor

    for a discreet experience anywhere

    See our new electric breast pump in action

    Learn how Natural Motion Technology helps you

    Prepare for your breastfeeding journey

    Learn about breastfeeding


    Your body is beautifully designed to breastfeed, but that doesn't mean you have to do it all alone. Feel more confident about breastfeeding by learning all the essentials — from how to prepare right through to handling bumps in the road.

    How to prepare for breastfeeding

    Answers to your top 10 breastfeeding questions

    A quick guide to taking care of your breasts

    The breastfeeding mom’s guide to expressing milk

    Philips AVENT Single electric breast pump

    Manual breast pump

    Philips AVENT double electric breast pump

    Double electric breast pump

    Philips AVENT Manual breast pump

    Double Electric Breast Pump, Rechargeable

    Manual Breast Pump

    Gentle and portable
     

    Enjoy the gentle comfort of the Philips Avent portable manual breast pump. Inspired by baby`s unique combination of suction and massage, Natural Motion Technology gently combines suction and nipple stimulation for quick milk flow.

    • Ideal for moms who pump on-the-go. The breast pump is small and lightweight, which means it is easy to store and transport, making pumping on-the-go simple and discreet.
    • Choose your rhythm, follow your milk flow. Feel free to adjust the pumping rhythm and suction to suit your needs, comfort and milk flow
    • Soft adapting silicone cushion. Because we all come in different shapes and sizes, the silicone cushion gently flexes and adapts to fit fit your unique anatomy. Fits both nipple and breast sizes up to 30mm/1.18 inches.
    • Accessories: 1 screw ring, 1 sealing disc, 1 cushion cover, 1 expression kit with handle, 1 4oz bottle.

    Correction Notice: Due to a technical error, the Add To Cart button for our Single Electric Breast Pump (SCF391/71) was incorrectly linked to our Manual Breast Pump (SCF430/30) showing a MSRP price of $59.99 instead of $189.99. We have since corrected the error with the correct price of this product which is $189.99.  We apologize for this error.

    Double Advanced Electric Breast Pump

    Enter a new era of expression with Natural Motion Technology
     

    The Philips Avent Electric Breast pump powerfully combines suction and nipple stimulation, for a quicker milk flow****. Enjoy an extremely gentle and comfortable experience thanks to the soft silicone cushion that gently flexes and adapts to fit both size and shape of the breast. The Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump’s quiet motor and its compact size allow for a discrete experience.

    • Quicker milk flow****: natural motion technology that combines suction and nipple stimulation
    • Extremely gentle and comfortable with soft adaptable silicone cushion
    • Personalize: choose from 8 stimulation and 16 expression levels. For ease of use, the pump remembers your settings for your next expression session
    • Accessories: Double Electric Breast Pump (reachargeable), 2 4oz Natural bottle with newborn nipple, Travel bag, Insulation pouch, 2 Sealing discs, 2 Disposable breast pads

    Double electric breast pump, Rechargeable

    Enter a new era of expression with Natural Motion Technology
     

    The Philips Avent Double Electric Breast pump powerfully combines suction and nipple stimulation, for a quicker milk flow****. Enjoy an extremely gentle and comfortable experience thanks to the soft silicone cushion that gently flexes and adapts to fit both size and shape of the breast. The quiet motor and its portable size allow for a discrete experience anywhere you are.

    • Compact and portable: Rechargeable battery comes with a micro-USB adapter and lasts up to 3 sessions on a single full charge
    • Quicker milk flow****: natural motion technology that combines suction and nipple stimulation
    • Extremely gentle and comfortable with soft adaptable silicone cushion
    • Personalize: choose from 8 stimulation and 16 expression levels. For ease of use, the pump remembers your settings for your next expression session
    • Accessories: Double Electric Breast Pump (reachargeable), 2 4oz Natural bottle with newborn nipple, Travel bag, Insulation pouch, Belt, 2 Sealing discs, 2 Disposable breast pads

    Suggested retail price: $ 299.99
    Give your breasts excellent care

     

    You might experience a few bumps in the road in the early days. Having the right tools to soothe and protect your breasts makes it easier to stay comfortable and continue breastfeeding.

    Philips AVENT SCY903-03

    Philips Avent Natural baby bottle

    Philips AVENT double electric breast pump

    Avent Breast pads

    Philips AVENT Manual breast pump

    Avent Nipple Shield

    The most natural way to bottle feed

    Our Natural bottle with an ultra soft nipple more closely resembles the breast and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.

    • Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple
    • Soft nipple designed to mimic the feel of the breast
    • Unique anti-colic valve technology
    • Available in various sizes and glass bottles

    Maximum Comfort Disposable Breast Pads

    Protect your bra and cloths from breast milk leakage. Multiple layers provide exceptional absorbency. Made of breathable materials, these pads are hygienic and gentle on skin.

    • Leak proof and breathable design
    • Ultra absorbent core keeps skin and cloths dry
    • 60 individually wrapped breast pads

    Philips Avent Nipple Shields

    Helps you breastfeed longer, comfortably

    • Shaped to allow skin contact with the baby
    • Easy latch on for baby. Designed to help with latch on challenges.
    • Includes: 2 medium size nipple shields and a storage case

    Find more flexibility

     

    Whether you're going back to work, or just want to fit a little extra into your day, there are easy ways to keep giving your baby the benefits of breast milk when you can't be there.

    Philips AVENT SCF013-37

    Breast Milk Storage Bags

    Anti-colic bottle with AirFree vent

    Anti-colic bottle with AirFree vent

    Philips AVENT Manual breast pump

    Manual breast pump

    Breast Milk Storage Bags

    Protects and safely store your precious breast milk. With reinforced side seams and dual layer bag, they are strong and durable, and the double zipper ensures no leaks.

    • Leak proof: secure double zipper
    • Completely Hygenic: Pre-sterilized. Tamper evident seal.
    • Self standing bag, wide opening for easy filling and pouring
    • 50 Breast Milk Storage Bags

    Designed to reduce colic, gas and reflux

    Our unique AirFree vent is designed to help your baby swallow less air as they drink by keeping the nipple full of milk during feeding. Reducing the amount of air your baby ingests helps w/common feeding issues such as colic, reflux & gas.

    • Nipple stays full of milk, not air
    • Helps baby swallow less air with AirFree vent
    • Easy to clean - wide neck & few parts

    More comfort, more milk, easy to take on-the-go

    Sit comfortably without leaning forward as our soft massage cushion gently stimulates your milk flow. The Avent manual breast pump has few parts, is easy to assemble, use & clean. Lightweight & compact, it's ideal for expressing on-the-go.

    • Relaxing position, thanks to its special design
    • Soft massage cushion gently stimulates milk flow
    • Compact lightweight design

    Support steps: Learn about breastfeeding

    Prepare

    Learn about breastfeeding

    Support steps: give your breasts excellent care for breastfeeding

    Early weeks

    Give your breasts excellent care

    Support steps: find more flexibility with our breastfeeding products

    Keep going

    Find more flexibility

    Breast pumps and breast care


    When it comes to giving your baby the best start in life, we believe in pulling out all the stops. Philips Avent manual and electric breast pumps help you pump more breast milk, more comfortably, everywhere you go. Whether you’re after a double electric pump for home, or a manual pump for on the go, we have breast pumps to cover all your needs.

    a baby with a bib looking surprise

    Parenthood. There is no guidebook, but there is a support crew

     

    Want free, personalised advice and discounts delivered straight to your inbox?

    * Based on December 2021 GemSeek online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 11,332 female users of childcare brands and products. Countries participating: USA, Germany, France, UK, Russia, China, Italy, India, Indonesia, Canada, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and KSA.

     

    ** Based on: (1)Mangel et al. Breastfeeding difficulties, breastfeeding duration, maternal body mass index, and breast anatomy: are they related?. Breastfeeding Medicine, 2019, (109 participants, Israel); (2)Ziemer et al. Skin changes and pain in the nipple during the 1st week of lactation. Journal of Obstetric, Gynecologic & Neonatal Nursing, 1993, (20 Caucasian participants, USA); (3)Ramsay et al. Anatomy of the lactating human breast redefined with ultrasound imaging, 2005, (28 participants, Australia).

     

    ***Clinical study carried out on 110 mothers in UK, USA, Russia and China in March 2016, showed a significant preference for Philips Avent vs a leading competitor.

     

    ****Based on milk flow initiation time (time to Milk Ejection - MER). Based on product clinical trial conducted in 2019, compared to results of previous product version (2018). For more info, see www.philips.com/avent or www.philips.ca

     

     

