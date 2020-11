The reality is, your baby has a natural suckling instinct and you can’t always be available. Pacifiers are designed to satisfy that instinct and comfort your little one. As long as breastfeeding is well established, there should be no nipple confusion when you introduce a pacifier. I suggest a one-piece design like the Philips Avent Soothie. It’s made of medical grade silicone, and it’s used by medical professionals to calm newborns in hospitals across the country.

Dr. Tanya Altmann

Acclaimed pediatrician, best-selling author and parenting expert