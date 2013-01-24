Home
    Bodygroom 7000 Showerproof body groomer

    4-directional pivoting shaver

    80 min runtime, 1-hour charge

    Unique dual-sided design

    The Bodygroom 7000's unique dual-sided design allows you to switch effortlessly between a four-directional shaver and an adjustable-length trimmer. This premium groomer is also showerproof, with 80 minutes of lithium-ion-powered runtime.
    BG7025_15

    Bodygroom 7000 Showerproof body groomer

    4-directional pivoting shaver

    80 min runtime, 1-hour charge

    Unique dual-sided design

    BG7025_15
    The ultimate all-in-one solution, the Series 7000 features an integrated trimmer on one side and a skin-friendly, contour system on the other, for a comfortable and convenient trim or shave, anywhere below the neck.

    Full-body trim & shave

    Our most advanced bodygroomer

     
    • 4-directional pivoting shaver
    • Integrated, adjustable trimmer
    • 80 min runtime, 1-hour charge
    • Unique dual-sided design
    Shave or trim all body zones

    Confidently shave or trim all body zones with one tool


    Conveniently shave and trim below the neck. Easily switch between shaving and trimming, and adjust trim lengths without changing attachments. Designed as a safe and comfortable grooming solution for back, shoulders, chest, abs, underarms, arms, groin area and legs.
    The four-directional pivoting shaver

    For a close and comfortable body shave


    The four-directional pivoting shaver adapts to the contours of your body for a smooth, close and comfortable shave.
    Fully water-resistant

    Easy to use and clean, while wet or dry


    Provides a comfortable and close result in or out of the shower. The body groomer is fully water-resistant, so you can simply rinse it clean when you've finished. Trimming performance may be better on dry hair, as wet hair tends to stick to the body.

    5 year warranty, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

    80 minutes cordless use after a 1-hour charge


    Advanced lithium-ion battery delivers maximum power for high performance cutting. Longer lasting run-time than any other rechargeable battery. Up to 80 minute run time. Fully charges in 1 hour. The battery light indicates power status, when the battery is low or full. Now with a direct charge- no charging stand needed!
    What's in the box?

      • Included accessories:
          
        • Cleaning brush
        • Storage Pouch
      Compare body groomer BG7025/15 with our other great body groomers

      Bodygroom 7000

      All-in-one

      Bodygroom 7000

      BG7025/15
      Compare features
      Bodygroom series 5000

      Trim & Shave

      Bodygroom series 5000

      BG5020/15
      Compare features

      Key feature(s)
      • Dual-sided design with integrated trimmer
      • Back attachment

      Cutting system
      • Skin contour system
      • Skin comfort system

      Ease of use
      • 100% showerproof
      • Battery Indicator
      • 100% shower proof
      • Battery indicator

      Battery
      • 80mins use/1hr charge
      • Lithium-ion
      • 60mins use/1hr charge
      • Lithium-ion

      Included accessories
      • Adjustable trimming comb
      • Soft pouch
      • Cleaning brush
      • 3, 5, 7 mm combs
      • Back handle attachment
      • Cleaning brush

      Body groom Series 7000 accessories

      Explore our other male grooming products

       OneBlade

       Style

       Hair

       Body

