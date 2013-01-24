Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Face shavers
    Get ready for Black Friday 2020
    Learn More
    Philips' best

    Ultimate closeness.
    Ultimate comfort.

     

    Shave the way that feels right.

    Philips shaver S9000 Prestige

    Ultimate closeness

    Series 9000 Prestige
    Series 9000 Prestige
    Philips shaver Series 7000

    Sensitive skin
    Series 7000
    Series 7000
    Philips shaver Series 6000

    Minimized skin irritation  
    Series 6000
    Series 9000
    Shop the Philips Fall Sale & Save up to 30% off
    Shop now
    Philips S9000 Prestige shaver head
    Philips' best

    Ultimate closeness.
    Ultimate comfort.

     
    Shave the way that feels right.

    Philips shaver S9000 Prestige, SP9860

    Blade close
    Incredibly gentle*

    Be the first to review this item

    Philips S9000 Prestige shaver is designed to glide smoothly over your skin, while cutting each hair exceptionally close, even on a 7-day beard. S9000 Prestige is our best shaver – every part engineered to meet the highest expectations.
    Philips shop price
    *756 evaluations by 7 barbers with 108 consumers in Germany
    Philips shaver S9000 Prestige, SP9860

    Blade close
    Incredible gentle*

    Be the first to review this item

    Philips S9000 Prestige shaver is designed to glide smoothly over your skin, while cutting each hair exceptionally close, even on a 7-day beard. S9000 Prestige is our best shaver – every part engineered to meet the highest expectations.
    Philips shop price
    *756 evaluations by 7 barbers with 108 consumers in Germany

    NanoTech
    precision blades

     

    Blades with extra strong, sharp edges for ultimate closeness


    NanoTech precision blades are strengthened with nano particles to cut hair with the highest precision, delivering an extremely close shave at skin level.

    Superb
    SkinComfort rings

     

    Rings coated with metallic pigments for superb gliding

     

    Get a shave that glides extremely smoothly over your skin. The rings with metallic pigments have an anti-friction coating for superb gliding with our best shaver.

    BeardAdapt
    Sensor

     

    Personalize your shave by choosing between three settings

     

    Shave off even a dense 7-day beard - effortlessly. The BeardAdapt Sensor checks the hair density 15 times per second and automatically adapts the shaver to your hair.

    Wireless Qi
    charging pad

     

    Qi charging pad included, for wireless charging

     

    Wirelessly charge your shaver’s powerful lithium-ion battery or any other Qi-compliant device by simply placing it on the Qi charging pad which comes with the shaver.

    NanoTech
    precision blades

    Philips S9000 Prestige NanoTech Precision Blades

    Blades with extra strong, sharp edges for ultimate closeness

     
    NanoTech precision blades are strengthened with nano particles to cut hair with the highest precision, delivering an extremely close shave at skin level.

    Superb
    SkinComfort rings

    Philips S9000 Prestige Superb SkinComfort Rings

    Rings coated with metallic pigments for superb gliding

     
    Get a shave that glides extremely smoothly over your skin. The rings with metallic pigments have an anti-friction coating for superb gliding with our best shaver.

    BeardAdapt
    Sensor

    Personalize your shave by choosing between three settings

     
    Shave off even a dense 7-day beard - effortlessly. The BeardAdapt Sensor checks the hair density 15 times per second and automatically adapts the shaver to your hair.

    Wireless Qi
    charging pad

    Philips S9000 Prestige Qi Pad

    Qi charging pad included, for wireless charging

     
    Wirelessly charge your shaver’s powerful lithium-ion battery or any other Qi-compliant device by simply placing it on the Qi charging pad which comes with the shaver.

    What others say about the shaver S9000 Prestige

    Be the first to review this item

    Awards

    Philips No1

    Discover all about the shaver S9000 Prestige

    Philips S9000 Prestige product video
    72
    Blades
    150.000
    Cut per minute

    What's in the box of the shaver S9000 Prestige?

    Philips S9000 Prestige SP9860 with accessories
    The Philips S9000 Prestige shaver, SP9860, comes with a Qi charging pad for wireless charging, click-on trimmer for finishing your mustache and sideburns and a premium pouch.
    Philips shop price
    Philips S9000 Prestige Qi charging pad

    Qi charging pad

    Wirelessly charge your shaver’s powerful lithium-ion battery.
    Philips S9000 Prestige premium pouch

    Premium pouch

    The hard case protects the shaver, charging pad and accessories.
    SmartClick precision trimmer

    Precision trimmer

    Click-on trimmer for finishing your mustache and sideburns.
    Compare our best shaver S9000 Prestige with other shavers in our Series 9000 range
    Philips S9000 Prestige Range

    SP9860/13

    Shaver S9000 Prestige

    SP9860/13

    Philips shop price
    Our best closeness and comfort, even on a 7-day beard.
    Compare features
    S9721/27

    Shaver S9000

    S9721/27

    Philips shop price
    Excellent balance between closeness and skin comfort, even on a 3 day beard.
    Compare features
    S9531/27

    Shaver S9000

    S9531/27

    Philips shop price
    Excellent balance between closeness and skin comfort, even on a 3 day beard.
    Compare features
    S9311/27

    Shaver S9000

    S9311/27

    Philips shop price
    Excellent balance between closeness and skin comfort, even on a 3 day beard.
    Compare features

    Performance: Shaving system

    • ★★★★★
    • ★★★★
    • ★★★★
    • ★★★★

    Contour adaptability: For capturing hard to get hairs
    • 8 directions
    • 8 directions
    • 8 directions
    • 8 directions

    Comfort: For smooth shave
    • ★★★★★
    • ★★★★★
    • ★★★★
    • ★★★★

    Versatility: Flexibility to also trim and/ or style
    • SmartClick Precision trimmer
    • SmartClick Precision trimmer
    • SmartClick Precision trimmer
    • SmartClick Precision trimmer

    Ease of use: Wet & dry

    Battery: Usage / charging time
    • 1 hour / 3 hours
    • 1 hour / 1 hour
    • 1 hour / 1 hour
    • 50 minutes / 1 hour

    100% Washable

    Also includes
    • Qi charger
    • Premium pouch
    • SmartClean station
    • Pouch
    • SmartClean station
    • Pouch
    • SmartClean station
    • Pouch

    Explore our other male grooming products

     OneBlade

     Style

     Hair

     Body

    Subscribe  to our newsletter

    Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

    Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

    Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:
    Visa - payment method
    MasterCard - payment method

    Quick links

    Frequently asked questions
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    About Philips
    Contact Philips