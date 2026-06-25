2 year warranty
Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
Experience our most advanced electric toothbrush: Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige 9900 with SenseIQ technology. It enhances our proven sonic technology with intelligence, sensing and adapting to deliver personalized oral care.
Everyone cleans differently, so we designed this brush head with multi-angle bristles to keep plaque removal on course no matter your technique. Our All-in-One A3 brush head delivers our best cleaning and removes up to 20x more plaque, 15x healthier gums in six weeks, and up to 100% more stain removal in less t...
SenseIQ Technology helps balance your brushing style and senses your pressure, motion and coverage up to 100 times per second while you brush. If you apply too much pressure, the toothbrush will step in and automatically adjust the intensity level, helping to protect your teeth and gums.
Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with 62,000 bristle movements per minute. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.
This Sonicare electric toothbrush has a light ring at its base that gently lets you know if you're overdoing the pressure. Simply ease off when it lights up to help your gums stay protected.
Enhance your oral care routine with 15 brushing settings. Whether you're looking for a deep clean or a specific focus, you can have it with this electric toothbrush. Select from five modes - Clean, White+, Gum Health, Deep Clean, and Sensitive - and adjust to one of three intensity levels for a personalized clean. Simply open the app, select your preferences, and let your toothbrush do the rest.
Achieve your oral health goals with your Sonicare toothbrush and app. The two pair seamlessly to provide real-time coaching, personalized guidance, and tailored insights to improve your brushing routine. Track your progress, refine your technique, and receive continuous feedback to make the most out of each brushing session. Together, you are unstoppable. Meanwhile, auto-syncing keeps brushing data up to date in the app, even when you don't brush with the app by your side.
This Sonicare electric toothbrush has a light ring at its base that gently lets you know if you're overdoing the pressure. Simply ease off when it lights up to help your gums stay protected
At Philips, we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint, delivering you more sustainable products that last longer.
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4.2
of 5
492
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
Brij28
29/08/2025
Canada
Verified buyer
Yes. It has very great features
The product feel and look very good. The product work excellent and very satisfied.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean Prestige 9900 HX9990/11 Rechargeable Toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean Prestige 9900 HX9990/11 Rechargeable Toothbrush
DwtnToronto
21/08/2025
Canada
Amazing cleaning job - expensive but worthy
Just upgraded from a 6100 that I've had for many years that finally died. I managed to fix it myself (thanks YouTube) before the 9900 arrived but figured I'd give it a shot anyhow. The 9900 is a huge, huge upgrade. The app is nice and all (especially for changing modes on the brush), but really this toothbrush just does an incredible cleaning job. It's expensive, but so far a worthwhile investment. It does a much deeper clean than any other Sonicare I've had.
Pros
Amazing cleaning efficiency. Sleek design.
Cons
Expensive. Travel case doesn't fit when then cap is on the brush head - that should be fixed.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean Prestige 9900 HX9990/12 Rechargeable Toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean Prestige 9900 HX9990/12 Rechargeable Toothbrush
Yvesdemtl
31/05/2025
Canada
Verified buyer
The best of all Sonicare
I had the Sonicare 2200 and was satisfied. This one changed everything. It tells you where you miss and make you do touch-up. Even my dentist was impressed.
This review was made for DiamondClean Prestige 9900 HX9990/11 Rechargeable Toothbrush
This review was made for DiamondClean Prestige 9900 HX9990/11 Rechargeable Toothbrush
Get help with your product, find manuals, learn the best tips and tricks, and troubleshoot any problems
A3 Brush head on DiamondClean Prestige 9900 vs. a manual toothbrush.
vs. a manual toothbrush
in 6 weeks vs. a manual toothbrush.
in less than 2 days vs. a manual toothbrush.