ProductsSupport
en/fr

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save​

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

Electric toothbrushes
Personalized care for your oral health
4.1

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige 9900

Personalized care for your oral health

See all models

Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide​

20x more effective1, gentle on gums
Personalized care for your oral health

Experience our most advanced electric toothbrush: Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige 9900 with SenseIQ technology. It enhances our proven sonic technology with intelligence, sensing and adapting to deliver personalized oral care.

Available in
Rechargeable Toothbrush
Rechargeable Toothbrush
Rechargeable Toothbrush

20x more effective on plaque*, gentle on gums

Everyone cleans differently, so we designed this brush head with multi-angle bristles to keep plaque removal on course no matter your technique. Our All-in-One A3 brush head delivers our best cleaning and removes up to 20x more plaque, 15x healthier gums in six weeks, and up to 100% more stain removal in less t...

Our best plaque removal
SenseIQ Technology

SenseIQ Technology for your personalized experience

SenseIQ Technology helps balance your brushing style and senses your pressure, motion and coverage up to 100 times per second while you brush. If you apply too much pressure, the toothbrush will step in and automatically adjust the intensity level, helping to protect your teeth and gums.

Sonicare Fluid Action

Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with 62,000 bristle movements per minute. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

Sonicare Fluid Action
Help protect your gums with our pressure sensor

Help protect your gums with our pressure sensor

This Sonicare electric toothbrush has a light ring at its base that gently lets you know if you're overdoing the pressure. Simply ease off when it lights up to help your gums stay protected.

Choose your ideal cleaning experience

Choose your ideal cleaning experience

Enhance your oral care routine with 15 brushing settings. Whether you're looking for a deep clean or a specific focus, you can have it with this electric toothbrush. Select from five modes - Clean, White+, Gum Health, Deep Clean, and Sensitive - and adjust to one of three intensity levels for a personalized clean. Simply open the app, select your preferences, and let your toothbrush do the rest.

Personalized guidance and real-time feedback

Personalized guidance and real-time feedback

Achieve your oral health goals with your Sonicare toothbrush and app. The two pair seamlessly to provide real-time coaching, personalized guidance, and tailored insights to improve your brushing routine. Track your progress, refine your technique, and receive continuous feedback to make the most out of each brushing session. Together, you are unstoppable. Meanwhile, auto-syncing keeps brushing data up to date in the app, even when you don't brush with the app by your side.

Technical Specifications

Help protect your gums with our pressure sensor

This Sonicare electric toothbrush has a light ring at its base that gently lets you know if you're overdoing the pressure. Simply ease off when it lights up to help your gums stay protected

woman with an electric toothbrush
Road through forest showing low environmental impact

Sustainability

Designed for life, built to last

At Philips, we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint, delivering you more sustainable products that last longer.

Learn more

Select your Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige 9900

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

492

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

29/08/2025

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Yes. It has very great features

The product feel and look very good. The product work excellent and very satisfied.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean Prestige 9900 HX9990/11 Rechargeable Toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean Prestige 9900 HX9990/11 Rechargeable Toothbrush

21/08/2025

Canada

Canada

Amazing cleaning job - expensive but worthy

Just upgraded from a 6100 that I've had for many years that finally died. I managed to fix it myself (thanks YouTube) before the 9900 arrived but figured I'd give it a shot anyhow. The 9900 is a huge, huge upgrade. The app is nice and all (especially for changing modes on the brush), but really this toothbrush just does an incredible cleaning job. It's expensive, but so far a worthwhile investment. It does a much deeper clean than any other Sonicare I've had.

Pros

Amazing cleaning efficiency. Sleek design.

Cons

Expensive. Travel case doesn't fit when then cap is on the brush head - that should be fixed.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean Prestige 9900 HX9990/12 Rechargeable Toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean Prestige 9900 HX9990/12 Rechargeable Toothbrush

31/05/2025

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

The best of all Sonicare

I had the Sonicare 2200 and was satisfied. This one changed everything. It tells you where you miss and make you do touch-up. Even my dentist was impressed.

This review was made for DiamondClean Prestige 9900 HX9990/11 Rechargeable Toothbrush

This review was made for DiamondClean Prestige 9900 HX9990/11 Rechargeable Toothbrush

Frequently Asked Questions

You might like

Compare all Electric Toothbrushes

Customer service and support

Get help with your product, find manuals, learn the best tips and tricks, and troubleshoot any problems

Support homepage

Find all support topics and more

Find your product

Search by model number and find product-specific information

Shop parts and accessories

Find your product parts and accessories

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products
Disclaimers

  1. A3 Brush head on DiamondClean Prestige 9900 vs. a manual toothbrush. 

  1. vs. a manual toothbrush

  2. in 6 weeks vs. a manual toothbrush.

  3. in less than 2 days vs. a manual toothbrush.