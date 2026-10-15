ProductsSupport
en/fr

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save​

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

Support homepage

Philips Support

How do I change the intensity settings on my Sonicare toothbrush?

You can change the intensity of your Sonicare toothbrush on the handle or via the app. See the various ways you can change the intensity of your Sonicare toothbrush below.  

The information on this page applies to the following models: HX7403/04, HX7407/02, HX7402/02. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

Frequently Asked Questions

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you

Looking for something else?

Discover all Philips Support options

Support Homepage