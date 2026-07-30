Philips Support How do I register my Sonicare toothbrush?

When you register a Sonicare toothbrush, you can check if there are any special offers to claim. You can register your toothbrush via Philips.com or the Sonicare app. You can only register your toothbrush via the app when you own an app-enabled toothbrush.

Register your product via Philips.com Log in to your My Philips account or create a new account. Once logged in, click on ''Register your product'' and follow the instructions. Register your product using the Sonicare app Log into your My Philips account in the app. Connect your toothbrush with the app via Bluetooth. Once connected, click the three dots in the bottom right corner. Select ''My Products'' from the menu. Click on ''Register my product'' and follow the instructions.