Philips Support Which brush head fits my Sonicare toothbrush?

Most Sonicare toothbrushes use our standard click-on brush heads, however, there are some exceptions depending on the model of your device. Locate the model number on the bottom of your toothbrush and refer to the tables below to find which brush heads are compatible with your device, for example, "HX123A".



Please note that all model numbers in the tables below end in an 'x'. The actual letter for your device will vary depending on its color.

Click-on brush heads The click-on brush head fits most of our Sonicare rechargeable toothbrushes. Product name Model number 1000-4000 PC0810, HX364x, HX365x, HX366x, PC0815, HX367x, HX368x, HX369x ProtectiveClean / Optimal Clean HX680x, HX681x, HX682x, HX683x, HX684x, HX685x, HX686x ExpertClean / ExpertResults HX960x, HX961x, HX962x, HX751x 5000 - 7000 HX710x, HX711x, HX740x, HX741x, HX742x DiamondClean HX9330, HX9340, HX9350, HX9360, HX9370, HX938x, HX939x DiamondClean 9000 HX991x DiamondClean Smart HX992x, HX993x Prestige 9900 HX999x Kids brush head Our Kids brush heads are designed for children's brushing; however, they do fit on all click-on toothbrushes. Product name Model number Sonicare For Kids HX6320, HX6340, HX6350 Sonicare For Kids Design a Pet Edition HX360x Philips One brush heads The Philips One and Philips One for Kids have unique brush heads that only fit on Philips One devices.

Product name Model number Philips One HY110x, HX120x Philips One for Kids HY111x Screw-on brush heads Our older Essence and Xtreme Sonicare toothbrushes use a larger, screw-on brush head. Product name Model number Xtreme HX3300, HX3500 Essence / Essence+ HX5610, HX5611, HX5620, HX3230x, HX3260x