2 year warranty
Most Sonicare toothbrushes use our standard click-on brush heads, however, there are some exceptions depending on the model of your device. Locate the model number on the bottom of your toothbrush and refer to the tables below to find which brush heads are compatible with your device, for example, "HX123A".
Please note that all model numbers in the tables below end in an 'x'. The actual letter for your device will vary depending on its color.
The information on this page applies to the following models: HX6602/11, HX6602/12, HX6502/03. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Which brush head fits my Sonicare toothbrush?
What happens to my Sonicare For Kids app data if I switch devices?
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
How do I restore my brushing streak in the Sonicare For Kids App?
Can I replace the battery of my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I charge my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I register my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app?
How to clean my Philips Sonicare toothbrush?