When it comes to frying food at home, we all love the crispy flavor – but not the extra fat! Philips Airfryer XXL uses powerful hot air to fry your favorite food with a tablespoon or less of oil.



Not only can this new model fry food with less oil but it can also remove and capture excess fat thanks to its new and unique Twin TurboStar technology. The result is delicious and healthier fried food that’s crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.