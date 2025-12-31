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2 year warranty

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All series

  • Party master kit
  • Party master kit
  • Party master kit
  • Party master kit
  • Party master kit
  • Party master kit
  • Party master kit
  • Party master kit
  • Party master kit
  • Party master kit
  • Party master kit
  • Party master kit
  • Party master kit
  • Party master kit
  • Party master kit
  • Party master kit
  • Party master kit
  • Party master kit
  • Party master kit
  • Party master kit
  • Party master kit
  • Party master kit

Discontinued

Party Master Kit

HD9950/01

Party master kit
With this special Philips airfryer party master kit, you can host a fun and healthy party with all of your favorite paty dishes. Maximize Aifryer's cooking spaces with the double layer accessory and food separator.
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Compatible products
Premium

Premium
Airfryer XXL

HD9867/16

Premium

Premium
Airfryer XXL

HD9654/96

Accessories and tips to master Airfryer party

Party master kit

  • Party Master kit

  • 1x double layer accessory

  • 1x food separator

Daily personalized inspiration

Daily personalized inspiration

Endless inspiration with Philips NutriU recipes from our expert chefs and millions of users to expand your cooking repertoire. The more you use NutriU, the more personalized recommendations you get.*

Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

You can safely put these Airfryer double layer and food separator accessories in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use!

Double your cooking surface with the double layer accesory

Double your cooking surface with the double layer accesory

Maximize your Airfryer's cooking space with the double layer accessory. Bake, grill or fry tasty burgers, chicken wings, fish and more in an easy, quick, healthier way.

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Disclaimers

  1. Visit www.Philips.com/NutriU to see if NutriU is available in your country.