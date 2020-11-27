Search terms
The first few days after birth play a big role in determining your milk supply. The more you stimulate your breasts, the easier it will be to get milk flowing and build up your supply.
You might experience a few bumps in the road in the early days. Having the right tools to soothe and protect your breasts makes it easier to stay comfortable and continue breastfeeding.
Whether you're going back to work, or just want to fit a little extra into your day, there are easy ways to keep giving your baby the benefits of breast milk when you can't be there.
Philips Avent is committed to supporting parents and their babies, to provide the best for their child’s healthy development. We do this through evidence-based products and service innovations that parents and their babies can rely upon. We aim to support parents in the feeding choice they have made for their babies.
We believe that breastmilk is the best nutrition for newborns infant and we are fully aligned with the aims and goals of the World Health Organization’s Code (WHO, 1981). Supporting breastfeeding is at the core of our mission and strategy. We welcome ongoing dialogue and partnership in relation to our commitment and support of breastfeeding.
