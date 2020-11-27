Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Breast pumps & care
    Philips Avent Single Electric Breast Pump Premium

    Embrace every challenge,

    Love every moment.

    Number one brand recommended by Moms

    A New Era of Pumping for Mums

    Philips Avent Single Electric Breast Pump Premium
    Inspired by baby, effective for mum.

    Natural Motion Technology is inspired by baby’s natural suckling for quicker milk flow.*

    Philips Avent Electric Breast pump feature: One size soft & adaptive cushion
    One size soft and adaptive cushion
    fits 99.98% of mums (nipple sizes up to 30mm**)
    Philips Avent Electric Breast pump feature: Designed for upright pumping
    Pump wherever
    with rechargeable battery*
    Philips Avent Electric Breast pump feature: 8 stimulation and 16 expression

    Personalise your settings 

    with 8 stimulation and 16 expression levels

    Philips Avent Electric Breast pump feature: Express discreetly

    Quiet motor

    for a discreet experience anywhere

    Prepare for your breastfeeding journey

    Your body is beautifully designed to breastfeed, but that doesn't mean you have to do it all alone. Feel more confident about breastfeeding by learning all the essentials — from how to prepare right through to handling bumps in the road.

    How to prepare for breastfeeding

    Answers to your top 10 breastfeeding questions

    A quick guide to taking care of your breasts

    The breastfeeding mom’s guide to expressing milk

    Philips AVENT Single electric breast pump

    Single electric breast pump

    Philips AVENT double electric breast pump

    Double electric breast pump

    Philips AVENT Manual breast pump

    Manual breast pump

    Double electric breast pump, Rechargeable
    Need something light-weight and portable? Our Manual breast pump is handbag friendly and handy for moms who plan to express occasionally.
    • Soft massage cushion, gently stimulates milk flow
    • More comfortable expressing position, no need to lean forward
    • Easy to set up, express and clean
    • Lightweight and portable, for easy expression on the go
    Pump anytime, anywhere

    Enter a new era of expression with Natural Motion Technology
     

    Our single electric breast pump is an everyday all-rounder for at home, or at work.
    • Soft massage cushion, gently stimulates milk flow
    • More comfortable expressing position, no need to lean forward
    • Easy to set up, express and clean
    • Lightweight and portable, for easy expression on the go
    • 4 settings for personalized use
    • Quiet motor, for discrete expression
    Double electric breast pump, Rechargeable

    Enter a new era of expression with Natural Motion Technology
     

    The Philips Avent Double Electric Breast pump powerfully combines suction and nipple stimulation, for a quicker milk flow. Enjoy an extremely gentle and comfortable experience thanks to the soft silicone cushion that gently flexes and adapts to fit both size and shape of the breast. The quiet motor and its portable size allow for a discrete experience anywhere you are.
    • Compact and portable: Rechargeable battery comes with a micro-USB adapter and lasts up to 3 sessions on a single full charge
    • Quicker milk flow: natural motion technology that combines suction and nipple stimulation
    • Extremely gentle and comfortable with soft adaptable silicone cushion
    • Customizable with 8 stimulation and 16 expression levels
    • Accessories: 2 x 4oz bottle with sealing disc, 2 x disposable breast pads, 1x Travel pouch, 1x Insulation pouch and 1 x Belt

    Be the first to review this item

    Find the breastfeeding support you need

    Support steps: Learn about breastfeeding

    Prepare

    Learn about breastfeeding
    Support steps: get off to a great start with your breastfeeding

    Birth

    Get off to a great start
    Support steps: give your breasts excellent care for breastfeeding

    Early weeks

    Give your breasts excellent care
    Support steps: find more flexibility with our breastfeeding products

    Keep going

    Find more flexibility
    Days after birth

    Get off to 
    a good start

     

    The first few days after birth play a big role in determining your milk supply. The more you stimulate your breasts, the easier it will be to get milk flowing and build up your supply.

    Give your breasts excellent care

     

    You might experience a few bumps in the road in the early days. Having the right tools to soothe and protect your breasts makes it easier to stay comfortable and continue breastfeeding.

    Find more flexibility

     

    Whether you're going back to work, or just want to fit a little extra into your day, there are easy ways to keep giving your baby the benefits of breast milk when you can't be there.

    Breast pumps and breast care


    When it comes to giving your baby the best start in life, we believe in pulling out all the stops. Philips Avent manual and electric breast pumps help you pump more breast milk, more comfortably, everywhere you go. Whether you’re after a double electric pump for home, or a manual pump for on the go, we have breast pumps to cover all your needs.

    * Based on December 2015 GemSeek online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 9,000 female users of childcare brands and products.
    *Clinical study carried out on 110 mothers in UK, USA, Russia and China in March 2016, showed a significant preference for Philips Avent vs a leading competitor.

    Philips Avent is committed to supporting parents and their babies, to provide the best for their child’s healthy development. We do this through evidence-based products and service innovations that parents and their babies can rely upon. We aim to support parents in the feeding choice they have made for their babies. 

     

    We believe that breastmilk is the best nutrition for newborns infant and we are fully aligned with the aims and goals of the World Health Organization’s Code (WHO, 1981). Supporting breastfeeding is at the core of our mission and strategy. We welcome ongoing dialogue and partnership in relation to our commitment and support of breastfeeding.

    Parenthood. There is no guidebook, but there is a support crew

     

    Want free, personalised advice and discounts delivered straight to your inbox?

