With powerful and automatic mixing, kneading and extruding, the Philips Avance Pasta Maker allows you to make pasta in minutes! Add in fresh, nutritious ingredients like egg, spinach, and carrot juice to create healthy and worry-free homemade pasta and noodles for your family. There’s literally no end to different pasta shapes, colors and flavors that you can make.
- The machine automatically mixes, kneads and extrudes pasta
- Make a pound of fresh pasta or noodles within 15 minutes or ½ pound in 10 minutes
- Personalize your own pasta dishes by using fresh & healthy ingredients like egg, spinach, and carrot juice
- Includes four shaping discs for penne, fettuccine, spaghetti and lasagna
- Spend less time cleaning with removable dishwasher-safe parts and specially designed cleaning tools
- Stay organized with a smart built-in storage drawer that holds pasta shaping discs and cleaning tools
- Philips is the #1 Pasta Maker brand in Italy!