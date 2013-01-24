Home
    pastamaker banner

    Philips Pasta Makers


    Fresh and flavorful pasta has never been easier

      Prepare homemade pasta in as little as 10 minutes

         

      With powerful and automatic mixing, kneading and extruding, the Philips Avance Pasta Maker allows you to make pasta in minutes!  Add in fresh, nutritious ingredients like egg, spinach, and carrot juice to create healthy and worry-free homemade pasta and noodles for your family. There’s literally no end to different pasta shapes, colors and flavors that you can make.

       

      • The machine automatically mixes, kneads and extrudes pasta
      • Make a pound of fresh pasta or noodles within 15 minutes or ½ pound in 10 minutes
      • Personalize your own pasta dishes by using fresh & healthy ingredients like egg, spinach, and carrot juice
      • Includes four shaping discs for penne, fettuccine, spaghetti and lasagna
      • Spend less time cleaning with removable dishwasher-safe parts and specially designed cleaning tools
      • Stay organized with a smart built-in storage drawer that holds pasta shaping discs and cleaning tools
      • Philips is the #1 Pasta Maker brand in Italy!
      Premium collection Pasta and noodle maker

      Try the space-saving compact solution

       

      Philips Compact Pasta Maker is a fully automatic solution that enables you to prepare fresh pasta and noodles from scratch. With its compact size, it easily fits on your kitchen counter for quick, everyday use!

       

      • The machine automatically mixes, kneads and extrudes pasta
      • Make 2–3 servings of fresh pasta or noodles in just 18 minutes
      • Personalize your own pasta dishes by using fresh & healthy ingredients like egg, spinach, and carrot juice
      • Includes three shaping discs for penne, fettuccine and spaghetti
      • Spend less time cleaning with removable dishwasher-safe parts and specially designed cleaning tools
      • Stay organized with a smart built-in storage drawer that holds pasta shaping discs and cleaning tools
      • Philips is the #1 Pasta Maker brand in Italy!
      Viva Collection Pasta and noodle maker

      Smart cooking

      Makes half pound of pasta
      in just 10 minutes

       

      Fresh and flavorful homemade pasta has never been easier. With powerful and automatic mixing, kneading and extruding, the Philips Pasta Maker allows you to make ½ a pound of fresh pasta in just 10 minutes! Add in nutritious ingredients like egg, spinach, and carrot juice to create healthy and worry-free homemade pasta for your family. There’s literally no end to different pasta shapes, colors and flavors that you can make!

      4 steps to create perfect fresh homemade pasta

      • Step 1. Choose your recipe

        1. Open lid, add flour, close lid.

      • Step 2 - add the ingredients

        2. Turn Pasta Maker on, select either program for water-based pasta or egg & vegetable juice-based pasta, then press start. 

      • Step 3 - Press the button and you're cooking

        3. Slowly pour liquid into the lid opening.

      • Step 2 - add the ingredients

        4. Pasta will extrude after approximately 3 minutes. Cut pasta to preferred length.

        Unique shaping discs  to create various type of pasta

         

        With the machine there are 4 default shaping discs for Spaghetti, Penne, Fettuccini and Lasagna. More shaping discs will come as additional accessory for different type of pasta.
        create various type of pasta

        Philips Avance Pasta Maker does more than just make ordinary flour pasta  and noodles!

        Try a variety of pasta and noodles in this easy-to-use pasta making machine, such as: gluten-free, carrot, and spinach flavored!

        Carrot Spaghetti with Blistered Cherry Tomato Sauce
        Cilantro Cacio e Pepe
        Roasted Poblano Chicken Alfredo
        Gluten Free Pasta with Fava Bean Flour

        Discover the products:

          Discover the accessories:

          Save cleaning time and effort
          With specially designed cleaning tool for easy one-push cleaning

          1. Before you start cleaning make sure you disconnect the Pasta Maker
          2. Remove dough leftovers before cleaning with water
            Tip: for easy cleaning, freeze spaghetti and fettuccine shaping discs for 2 hours.
          3. Clean the pasta shapes with the one-push cleaning tool, use the flat cleaning tool to clean the small holes.
          *Cleaning tool applies to the Avance Pasta Maker.

