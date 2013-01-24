Home
    Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes
      Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes

      Making delicious fresh pasta has never been easier. You just add ingredients, it does the rest. With its simple assembly and hassle-free cleanup; it is the ideal tool for individuals looking to experiment and enjoy making pasta at home.

      Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes

      Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes

      Making delicious fresh pasta has never been easier. You just add ingredients, it does the rest. With its simple assembly and hassle-free cleanup; it is the ideal tool for individuals looking to experiment and enjoy making pasta at home. See all benefits

      Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes

        Pasta maker

        Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes

        Powerful extrusion technology for great results.

        Fully Automatic: Just add ingredients, it does the rest

        After choosing program and pressing start button, the machine automatically mixes, kneads and extrudes in one go.

        Customize healthy ingredients to your taste

        Customize healthy ingredients to your taste.

        Prepare healthy and colorful pasta kids will love

        Prepare healthy and colorful pasta kids will love.

        Experiment Gourmet pasta dishes for your family and guests

        Experiment Gourmet pasta dishes for your family and guests.

        Try 4 different pasta types

        4 shaping discs are included to make Spaghetti, Penne, Fettuccine, Lasagna.

        Get inspired by the recipe book with 15 pasta dishes

        The recipe book is created by culinary experts to inspire you with fresh homemade and delicious pasta and noodle recipes.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Cleaning tool
          • Measuring cup
          • Recipe booklet

        • General specifications

          Number of shaping mouths
          4
          Product features
          • Dishwasher safe
          • LED display
          • On/off switch
          • Ready signal
          • Storage compartment

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          39.4  inch
          Frequency
          60  Hz
          Power
          150  W
          Voltage
          120  V

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimension of packaging (WxDxH)
          16.5 x 12.6 x15.2  inch
          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          12.4 x 13.5 x 8.5  inch
          Slot size (LxWxH)
          12.4  inch
          Weight incl. packaging
          359.8  oz
          Weight of product
          243.4  oz

        • Design

          Color
          • Silver
          • White
          Color of control panel
          Silver

        • Finishing

          Material accessories
          Plastic
          Material of main body
          PP

