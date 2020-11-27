Philips IQon Spectral CT makes the ‘invisible, visible’
Royal Philips announced the launch of the Philips IQon Spectral CT in Canada. The Philips IQon Spectral CT is the world’s first and only spectral detector CT, designed specifically for spectral imaging. It delivers on-demand colour quantification and the ability to characterize structures simply and at a low dose.
