2 year warranty
Skin-level close shave, yet incredibly gentle
Experience ultimate closeness and comfort with Philips Shaver Series 9000 Prestige. Cuts up to 0.00mm close to the skin with Lift & Cut shaving system, while SkinIQ Technology adapts to every contour of your face, even on a 7-day beard.
This product
Shaver S9000 Prestige
Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ
$ 399.99
SH91
Replacement shaving heads
$ 79.99
$ 399.99
$ 399.99
Skin-level closeness
NanoTech Dual Precision Blades
Hydro SkinGlide Coating
Ultraflex Suspension System
7 years motor&battery lifetime
Our patented, unique Lift & Cut rotary shaving system lifts the hair gently out of its root before cutting it precisely at skin level close (up to 0.00 mm to the skin) without the blades even touching your skin. Precision at its best, for a clean shave until evening*.
Philips rotary shavers are specifically designed to match your natural hair growth, capturing all the hairs growing in any direction, thanks to 360-degree rotating blades cutting in all directions.With up to 165,000 cutting actions per minute, the NanoTech Dual Precision blades cut up to 25% more hair per stroke**.
Ultraflex Suspension System with fully flexible heads completely adapt to every contour of your face, catching even difficult hairs in the neck. The result is an exceptionally smooth and comfortable shave.
4.5
of 5
740
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
Stu K
13/02/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
Best Shavet Ever!
The Phillips 9000 is the best shaver I have ever owned! I have been using electric shavers for over 35 years and this model is the best one. It gives a close shave, comfortable and it is quick. It is worth try every penny!
Pros
Close shave, comfortable and quick
Cons
Expensive
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9871/13 Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ
Date of Use 2025-01-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9871/13 Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ
Date of Use 2025-01-13
Bomber59
20/01/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
A great Razor!
I love this razor. My Dad bought it last summer but he passed away in November and passed it on to me. It's very quiet, cuts as close as possible and the charge lasts a very long time. The trimmers are very handy, although my previous razor had a built in flip up trimmer. No matter, this razor does a much better job. I love the wireless charging as well.
Pros
Fast charge, wireless, quiet, very smooth and close shave. Very easy to clean.
Cons
no built in side trimmer.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9871/13 Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ
Date of Use 2024-12-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9871/13 Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ
Date of Use 2024-12-20
GBS1
13/01/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
Sleek look, great shave, awesome accessories
Best shaver I have ever used. The three speeds are amazing, sleek look, close shave, smart click is great. Travel case is well made for travel.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9871/13 Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ
Date of Use 2024-12-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9871/13 Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ
Date of Use 2024-12-13
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023
92% of respondents agree. Test conducted by an independent agency with 95 Korean male respondents aged 18-65
vs Philips shaver 3000 series, on a 3-day beard
vs predecessor