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Shaver S9000 PrestigeWet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ

SP9871/13

4.5

| (740) Reviews | 89% recommend this product

Skin-level close shave, yet incredibly gentle

Experience ultimate closeness and comfort with Philips Shaver Series 9000 Prestige. Cuts up to 0.00mm close to the skin with Lift & Cut shaving system, while SkinIQ Technology adapts to every contour of your face, even on a 7-day beard.​

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Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving1

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This product

Shaver S9000 Prestige Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ

Shaver S9000 Prestige
Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ

$ 399.99

  • SH91

    SH91
    Replacement shaving heads

    $ 79.99

$ 399.99

$ 399.99

Our closest shave, even on a 7-day beard

Skin-level close shave, yet incredibly gentle

  • Skin-level closeness

  • NanoTech Dual Precision Blades

  • Hydro SkinGlide Coating

  • Ultraflex Suspension System

  • 7 years motor&battery lifetime

Up to 0.00mm skin-level closeness with our Lift & Cut System

Up to 0.00mm skin-level closeness with our Lift & Cut System

Our patented, unique Lift & Cut rotary shaving system lifts the hair gently out of its root before cutting it precisely at skin level close (up to 0.00 mm to the skin) without the blades even touching your skin. Precision at its best, for a clean shave until evening*.

Cuts hair in every direction with 360-degree rotating blades

Cuts hair in every direction with 360-degree rotating blades

Philips rotary shavers are specifically designed to match your natural hair growth, capturing all the hairs growing in any direction, thanks to 360-degree rotating blades cutting in all directions.With up to 165,000 cutting actions per minute, the NanoTech Dual Precision blades cut up to 25% more hair per stroke**.

Adapts to every contour with Ultraflex Suspension System

Adapts to every contour with Ultraflex Suspension System

Ultraflex Suspension System with fully flexible heads completely adapt to every contour of your face, catching even difficult hairs in the neck. The result is an exceptionally smooth and comfortable shave.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

740

Reviews

89%

recommend this product

13/02/2026

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Best Shavet Ever!

The Phillips 9000 is the best shaver I have ever owned! I have been using electric shavers for over 35 years and this model is the best one. It gives a close shave, comfortable and it is quick. It is worth try every penny!

Pros

Close shave, comfortable and quick

Cons

Expensive

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9871/13 Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ

Date of Use 2025-01-13

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9871/13 Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ

Date of Use 2025-01-13

20/01/2026

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

A great Razor!

I love this razor. My Dad bought it last summer but he passed away in November and passed it on to me. It's very quiet, cuts as close as possible and the charge lasts a very long time. The trimmers are very handy, although my previous razor had a built in flip up trimmer. No matter, this razor does a much better job. I love the wireless charging as well.

Pros

Fast charge, wireless, quiet, very smooth and close shave. Very easy to clean.

Cons

no built in side trimmer.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9871/13 Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ

Date of Use 2024-12-20

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9871/13 Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ

Date of Use 2024-12-20

13/01/2026

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Sleek look, great shave, awesome accessories

Best shaver I have ever used. The three speeds are amazing, sleek look, close shave, smart click is great. Travel case is well made for travel.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9871/13 Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ

Date of Use 2024-12-13

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver S9000 Prestige SP9871/13 Wet & Dry Electric shaver with SkinIQ

Date of Use 2024-12-13

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023 

  1. 92% of respondents agree. Test conducted by an independent agency with 95 Korean male respondents aged 18-65

  2. vs Philips shaver 3000 series, on a 3-day beard

  3. vs predecessor