      SH91 Replacement shaving heads

      SH91/50

      Reset your shaver to new

      Within two years, your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.

      SH91 Replacement shaving heads

      Reset your shaver to new

      Replace every 24 months for a shaver like new

      • NanoTech DualPrecision Blades
      • Fits S8000, S9000, i9000 series
      • Fits S9000 Prestige series
      • Fits i9000 Prestige series
      Skin-level closeness

      Skin-level closeness

      NanoTech DualPrecision blades shave close precisely at skin level (up to -0.08 mm below the skin), performing up to 165,000 cutting actions per minute. The 72 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.

      For shavers series 8000, 9000 and 9000 Prestige

      For shavers series 8000, 9000 and 9000 Prestige

      Check the back of your shaver's handle to confirm replacement head. Need help? Visit philips.com/accessories

      Reset your shaver very simply

      Reset your shaver very simply

      1. Press the release buttons and detach the shaving head holder. 2. Turn the retaining rings counterclockwise and remove them. 3. Remove old shaving heads and insert replacement (notches should fit exactly onto the projections). 4. Place retaining rings back and turn them clockwise until you hear a click. 5. Insert the shaving holder back and close.

      Change heads every 24 months for the best performance

      Change heads every 24 months for the best performance

      Replace the shaver heads every 24 months to ensure best performance or your device.

      Recyclable packaging*

      Recyclable packaging*

      At Philips we strive for sustainability in all aspects of product development. This packaging comes without plastic parts and is fully recyclable*.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving heads

        Fits product type
        • Shaver series 8000
        • Shaver series 9000
        • Shaver series 9000 Prestige
        Shaving heads per packaging
        3
