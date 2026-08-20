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Car lights
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Technology
Halogen (55)
LED (79)
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Additional high beam (2)
Front Fog (4)
High Beam (45)
High Beam (54)
Interior (15)
Side indicator (3)
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ColorVision (2)
CrystalVision ultra (6)
Ultinon Drive 5000 (3)
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Vision (6)
X-tremeVision LED (1)
X-tremeVision (6)
Type of lamp
Festoon (12)
H11 (1)
H16 (1)
H4 (1)
H7 (1)
H8 (1)
P21 (4)
T10 (8)
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