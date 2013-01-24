Home
    1157ULWX2
      -{discount-value}

      Ultinon LED Car signaling bulb

      1157ULWX2

      Bright signaling. Stylish driving.

      For a stylish drive, benefit from signaling lights with intense colors. Philips 1157WLED for signaling are bright and look good so you can signal in safety and with style. See all benefits

        • Experience more light

        Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

        While the main goal of exterior lighting is to help you see and be seen, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t look good at the same time. If you’re looking to upgrade your style, without buying a newer car, replacing your exterior lighting with LEDs is a smart way to spend your money. Upgrade your exterior lighting with a more intense red for stop lights, a vibrant amber for turning signals and bright white light for positioning and reversing. Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips exterior signaling LED lights.

        Philips automotive lighting at the highest quality level

        The technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Major car manufacturers choose Philips lamps, because when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful bright light, and precise beam performance. You get high-end style.

        Brighter signaling for improved safety

        Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you’re doing. Bright signaling lights ensures you are seen for improved safety. Whether it's reversing, turning, or stopping, Philips Ultinon LED signaling lights provide you with the performance you need, giving other drivers vital extra time to react to your movements.

        Instant-on Performance

        The bright output and intense color adds more than just style. They provide superior light distribution, with a wide angle beam on the road so you can see and be seen better.

        Good light distribution for enhanced visibility

        Philips LED exterior lighting range is designed for a smarter light distribution to ensure that exterior signaling light is projected where you need it (whether that’s reversing, stopping, or signaling). With wide angle and good light diffusion, not only can you can see more of the road, other drivers can see more of you.

        Durable and long-lasting LED lighting

        You want bright and stylish car lights. But you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. That is a major weakness of conventional lights: the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last longer. And Philips Ultinon LED lights have additional resistance to heat and vibration making them a perfect choice for long-lasting performance, with a lifetime of up to 8 years.

        Durable and long-lasting LED lighting

        Your car is an expression of who you are. Make a statement and get noticed with durable and long-lasting Philips Ultinon LEDs. They are a direct replacement for conventional bulbs, easy to install and available for a wide range of interior and exterior applications.

        Easy installation and compatible with many car models

        Designed to be easily installed in compatible vehicles, drivers with maintenance experience will be able to upgrade compatible lights with ease.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          46678721342
          EAN3
          50046678721347
          Packaging type
          X2

        • Product description

          Technology
          LED
          Application
          Position
          Range
          Ultinon LED
          Type
          P21/5
          Homologation ECE
          NO
          Base
          BAY15d
          Designation LED Type
          1157WLED-WHITE

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Experience more light
          Product highlight
          • Bright signaling
          • Stylish Drive

        • Light characteristics

          Color temperature
          Up to 6000K
          Lumens [lm]
          45

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          1157ULWX2
          Ordering code
          78721347

        • Outerpack information

          Gross weight per piece [lbs]
          1.17
          Height [in]
          3.54
          Length [in]
          7.87
          Width [in]
          5.91

        • Packed product information

          MOQ (for professionals)
          10
          Pack Quantity
          2
          Gross weight per piece [lbs]
          0.03
          Height [in]
          3.54
          Length [in]
          2.76
          Width [in]
          1.18

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          Up to 8 years

            • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.