PPX 4935
With 350 lumens and 720p HD resolution PicoPix is a powerful companion. Equipped with Wi-Fi you can connect to other devices and share your videos & pictures straight away thanks to wireless screen mirroring. Via HDMI/MHL you can connect notebooks, tablets, smartphones and other mobile devices to the PPX4935. 150” (381 cm) screen size and Bluetooth® audio enables you to create your own home cinema. Philips PicoPix – project your life!
- 720p HD resolution
- Wi-Fi & DLNA support
- Up to 350 lumens
- Android operating system