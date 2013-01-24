Home
    With 350 lumens and 720p HD resolution PicoPix is a powerful companion. Equipped with Wi-Fi you can connect to other devices and share your videos & pictures straight away thanks to wireless screen mirroring. Via HDMI/MHL you can connect notebooks, tablets, smartphones and other mobile devices to the PPX4935. 150” (381 cm) screen size and Bluetooth® audio enables you to create your own home cinema. Philips PicoPix – project your life!

     

    • 720p HD resolution
    • Wi-Fi & DLNA support
    • Up to 350 lumens
    • Android operating system

     

     

    Learn more
    PPX 4835

    PPX 4835

     

    Powerful 350 lumens pocket projector with 720p HD resolution for crystal clear pictures and high contrast. The HDMI/MHL interface enables you to connect mobile devices to the PicoPix. Thanks to the possibility of a 150” (381 cm) screen size it has never been so easy to do business presentations. No matter where you are, the internal battery and the keystone correction will give you the flexibility you deserve. Not enough, with the integrated powerbank function you can also charge your mobile devices and enjoy full independency. Philips PicoPix – project your life!

     

    • 720p HD resolution
    • Up to 350 lumens
    • 1x 3 watt speakers
    • Powerbank function
    Learn more
    PPX 4350 Wireless

    PPX 4350 Wireless

     

    This brilliant little companion is the ultimate device for on-the-go. Equipped with HDMI, USB and micro SD slot it’s never been so easy to project videos and pictures. The included Wi-Fi dongle connects your iOS 8 devices (iPhone 4s/iPad 2 upwards) to the PicoPix ScreenPlay function. It is also Miracast compatible and works with most Android devices (4.2 upwards), laptops/PCs (Windows 8.1 upwards) and Windows phones (8.1 upwards) that support Miracast. With the Bluetooth® audio function it can be connected to Bluetooth® speakers.

     

    • Wireless screen mirroring
    • Bluetooth® audio function
    • Integrated media player
    • USBQuickLink
    Learn more
    PPX 4350 Wireless

    PPX 4010

     

    This 100 lumens ultra portable PicoPix is one of the most compact projectors on the market available – smaller than a PC-mouse it is the perfect companion for everyday business life. With HDMI it can be connected to any notebook, netbook, tablet or other mobile devices. Powered at the same time by the USB connection there is no need for additional batteries, chargers or power cables. It has never been so easy to project presentations, videos and pictures up to 120” screen size.

     

    • Smallest 100 lumen LED projector in the world
    • 120” (305 cm) screen size
    • Easy connection via HDMI
    • Ultra portable weighing 83g/2.93oz only
    Learn more

      This brilliant Android based pocket projector is the ultimate multimedia device. With 350 lumens and 720p HD resolution PicoPix is a powerful companion. Equipped with Wi-Fi you can connect to other devices and share your videos & pictures straight away thanks to wireless screen mirroring. Via HDMI/MHL you can connect notebooks, tablets, smartphones and other mobile devices to the PPX4935. Having a business presentation; no problem with the integrated office viewer. 150" (381 cm) screen size and Bluetooth® audio enables you to create your own home cinema, no matter where you are or what you do. 

      PPX4935
      The WavEngine with LED technology surprises by crystal clear pictures in brilliant colors. With its integrated battery this brilliant 50 lumens companion is the ultimate device for on-the-go. Equipped with HDMI, USB and micro SD slot it's never been so easy to project videos and pictures. Even better, the PPX4350 Wireless supports wireless screen mirroring. The included Wi-Fi dongle connects your iOS 8 devices (iPhone 4s and iPad 2 upwards) to the PicoPix ScreenPlay function. It is also Miracast compatible and works with most Android devices (4.2 upwards), laptops/PCs (Windows 8.1 upwards) and Windows phones (8.1 upwards) that support Miracast. With the Bluetooth® audio function the PicoPix can be connected to Bluetooth® speakers and with its integrated media player this pocket projector turns into a mobile cinema, no matter where you are.

      PPX4350

      Philips PicoPix

      Pocket Projectors

      Philips PicoPix projectors offer picture and video sharing whenever and wherever you want! Small, handy and powerful these projectors are perfect pocket companions for sharing your life with others.

       

      Choose the model that suits your requirements best. All of these projectors offer premium quality imaging using the advanced LED technology. Enhanced brightness and contrast give your pictures and videos a piercingly sharp and vivid projection.

