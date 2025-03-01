ProductsSupport
en/fr

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save​

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • Small Space. Massive Image!
  • Small Space. Massive Image!
  • Small Space. Massive Image!
  • Small Space. Massive Image!
  • Small Space. Massive Image!
  • Small Space. Massive Image!
  • Small Space. Massive Image!
  • Small Space. Massive Image!
  • Small Space. Massive Image!
  • Small Space. Massive Image!

Screeneo UL5 SmartHome Projector

SCN355/INT

3

| (1) Review

Small Space. Massive Image!

Positioned only a few centimeters away from a wall, the Triple Laser Ultra Short Throw projector Screeneo UL5 Smart delivers a Full HD image with HDR10 and REC2020 color accuracy, up to 120"*. Pre-loaded apps. Dual band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

See all benefits

Small Space. Massive Image!

  • Ultra Short Throw, 100" screen

  • Full HD with 108% REC2020

  • LuminOS system, built-in apps

  • Ultra Compact

Versatile Connectivity

Versatile Connectivity

Unlock the power of versatile connectivity with the Screeneo UL5 Smart. With HDMI 2.1, USB A, and USB-C ports, connecting devices like gaming consoles, Apple TV, or satellite receivers is a breeze. Use the USB A power port for a hassle-free Amazon Fire Stick connection. Plus, the USB-C port powers your projector and allows easy hook-up of laptops, smartphones, or tablets. The Screeneo UL5 Smart ensures seamless entertainment with its all-encompassing connectivity.

LuminOS systems with Apps

LuminOS systems with Apps

Dive into a boundless universe of entertainment with the Screeneo UL5 Smart, powered by our advanced LuminOS, an Android-based system. Fresh out of the box and ready for immediate enjoyment, this device comes pre-loaded with all your favorite apps - Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Disney+, and more! Experience the world of multimedia right at your fingertips, all with the ease and convenience of the Screeneo UL5 Smart.

Stereo Speakers Sound

Stereo Speakers Sound

Enhance your viewing experience with the Screeneo UL5 Smart's integrated 2x3W speakers. They provide a balanced audio output, complementing your visuals for a well-rounded entertainment experience. Want a bigger sound? Just connect your external Bluetooth speaker to the Screeneo UL5 Smart!

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
2
1

01/03/2025

US

US

Verified buyer

Below expectations

Underwhelming to be honest. Disappointed with how it never connects to ARC sound straight away. Quality of picture quickly disintegrates when expanded to 100 inch Certainly overpriced even buying from indiegogo

Pros

Cheaper than in general sales. Looks great on smaller surface area, colour vibrancy, tone and contrast

This review was made for Screeneo UL5 Smart SCN355 Home Projector

Date of Use 2024-09-01

This review was made for Screeneo UL5 Smart SCN355 Home Projector

Date of Use 2024-09-01

Sign-up & Save 15% off your next order!​

  • Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products
Disclaimers

  1. Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on projector settings. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

  2. The terms HDMI, HDMI High-Definition Multimedia Interface, HDMI trade dress and the HDMI Logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc.

  3. APPS: Internet connection required. Data and subscription charges may apply. Apps and UI may be subject to change without notice. Agreement of the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy is required before use. Some services are available to watch after registration and subscription.