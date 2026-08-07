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Monitors

Monitors (24)

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Philips Monitor
LCD monitor

221V8LN/27
  • V Line
  • 22 (21.5" / 54.6 cm diag.)
  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
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Philips Monitor
LCD monitor

241B8QJEB/27
  • B Line
  • 24 (23.8" / 60.5 cm diag.)
  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
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  • Evnia Curved Gaming Monitor
  • Evnia Curved Gaming Monitor
  • Evnia Curved Gaming Monitor
  • Evnia Curved Gaming Monitor
  • Evnia Curved Gaming Monitor
  • Evnia Curved Gaming Monitor
  • Evnia Curved Gaming Monitor
  • Evnia Curved Gaming Monitor
  • Evnia Curved Gaming Monitor

Evnia Curved Gaming Monitor
QD OLED gaming monitor

34M2C8600/27
  • Evnia 8000
  • 34" (86.36 cm)
  • 3440 x 1440 (WQHD)
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  • Philips Monitor
  • Philips Monitor
  • Philips Monitor
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Philips Monitor
Full HD LCD monitor

27E2N2100S/27
  • 2000 series
  • 27" (68.6 cm)
  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
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  • Philips Monitor
  • Philips Monitor
  • Philips Monitor
  • Philips Monitor
  • Philips Monitor

Philips Monitor
Full HD LCD monitor

27E2N2100/27
  • 2000 series
  • 27" (68.6 cm)
  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
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  • Philips
  • Philips
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Philips
LCD monitor with USB-C

243B1/27
  • B Line
  • 24 (23.8" / 60.5 cm diag.)
  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
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  • Philips
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Philips
Curved UltraWide LCD Monitor with USB-C

346B1C/27
  • B Line
  • 34" (86.36 cm)
  • 3440 x 1440 (WQHD)
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  • Philips Monitor
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Philips Monitor
LCD monitor with USB-C docking

276B1/27
  • B Line
  • 27" (68.6 cm)
  • 2560 x 1440 (QHD)
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  • Philips Business Monitor
  • Philips Business Monitor
  • Philips Business Monitor
  • Philips Business Monitor
  • Philips Business Monitor
  • Philips Business Monitor
  • Philips Business Monitor

Philips Business Monitor
LCD monitor

24B2N3200J/27
  • 3000 series
  • 24 (23.8" / 60.47 cm diag.)
  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
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  • Philips Monitor
  • Philips Monitor
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  • Philips Monitor

Philips Monitor
Full HD LCD monitor

22E2N1100/27
  • 1000 series
  • 22 (21.5"/54.5 cm diag.)
  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
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  • Philips Curved Business Monitor
  • Philips Curved Business Monitor
  • Philips Curved Business Monitor
  • Philips Curved Business Monitor
  • Philips Curved Business Monitor
  • Philips Curved Business Monitor
  • Philips Curved Business Monitor
  • Philips Curved Business Monitor

Philips Curved Business Monitor
32:9 SuperWide curved monitor with USB-C

45B1U6900CH/27
  • 6000 series
  • 45 (44.5" / 113 cm diag.)
  • 5120 x 1440 (Dual QHD)
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  • Evnia Gaming Monitor
  • Evnia Gaming Monitor
  • Evnia Gaming Monitor
  • Evnia Gaming Monitor
  • Evnia Gaming Monitor
  • Evnia Gaming Monitor
  • Evnia Gaming Monitor
  • Evnia Gaming Monitor
  • Evnia Gaming Monitor

Evnia Gaming Monitor
OLED gaming monitor

42M2N8900/27
  • Evnia 8000
  • 42 (41.54" / 105.5 cm diag.)
  • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
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