2 year warranty
Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
Our most advanced
Removes up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush
Up to 7x healthier gums in two weeks
Up to 100% whiter teeth in 1 week
Removes up to 5x more plaque than a manual toothbrush
A fun start to a healthy routine, helping your kids develop healthy habits
One Up Your Brushing
Sonicare technology
Discover the exceptional cleaning power of Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes—rechargeable and equipped with superior technology. With 62,000 brush strokes per minute, they pulse fluid between teeth and along the gum line, ensuring gentle yet effective plaque removal. All Sonicare toothbrushes are clinically proven to deliver a superior clean compared to a manual toothbrush.
Find the best brush head for plaque control, gum care and whitening... or all of the above! Philips Sonicare toothbrushes are compatible with all of our click-on brush heads.
Through investing in renewable electricity and carbon offsets, our global operations emit net zero carbon into the atmosphere. We are also committed to sourcing over 75% of our total energy consumption from renewable sources by 2025, gradually phasing out fossil fuels from our entire operations4.
Get help with your product, find manuals, learn the best tips and tricks, and troubleshoot any problems
vs manual toothbrush
vs. a manual toothbrush.
Own factories, own offices and own sites around the world
Our operations= our own factories, own offices, own logistics and own travel