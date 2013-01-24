Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Electric toothbrushes
    Get next-level care

    Tough on plaque, Gentle on gums

    Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes

    DiamondClean Purple

    Get next-level care

    Tough on plaque, Gentle on gums

    Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes

    The gentle power of our advanced sonic technology in our Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart gives you

    Electric tootbrush plaque removal icon
    Up to 10 times more plaque removal¹

    Up to 10 times more plaque removal¹

     

    Plaque is a real troublemaker: It's tricky to remove and can cause cavities. Our electric toothbrushes use sonic technology to sweep away plaque and give a deep clean. And up to 62,000 brush movements per minute means a manual toothbrush just can't compete.

    ¹ in connected deep clean mode, with a Premium Clean brush head vs a manual toothbrush

    Electric tootbrush healthy gums icon
    Up to 7 times healthier gums²

    Up to 7 times healthier gums²

     

    There's an art to brushing your gums. Our electric toothbrushes use a gentle sweeping motion to remove plaque from your gum line, and a soft touch to manage sensitive and bleeding gums. 

    ² in Gum Care mode, when brushing for 3 min, 20 sec, with a Premium Gum brush head vs a manual toothbrush

    Electric tootbrush whiter teeth icon
    Up to 100% less stains in just 3 days³

    Up to 100% less stains in just 3 days3

     

    Our electric toothbrushes don't just improve your oral health. They give you a brighter smile too. By brushing every day with a Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush you can remove up to 100% more stains³.

    ³ in White+ Mode, when brushing for 2 min, 20 sec, with a Premium White brush head vs a manual tooth brush using a leading whitening toothpaste. 

    For an effective, yet gentle clean

    with built-in pressure sensor

    DiamondClean Smart 9750

    Select your color:
    Lunar blue icon
    Rose gold icon
    Whitens teeth in just 1 week4
    • 5 modes, 3 intensities
    • Pressure sensor
    • BrushSync replacement reminder
    • BrushSync mode pairing
    • 1 DiamondClean brush head
    • Travel case
    ExpertClean 7300

    Select your color:
    ProtectiveClean 6100 pastel pink
    ProtectiveClean 6100 navy blue
    ProtectiveClean 6100 white silver
    Improves gum health up to 100%4
    • 3 modes
    • Pressure sensor
    • BrushSync replacement reminder
    • 1 Optimal Gum Care brush head
    • Travel case
    ProtectiveClean 4100

    Select your color:
    ProtectiveClean 4100 white mint
    ProtectiveClean 4100 black white
    Removes up to 7x more plaque4
    • 1 mode
    • Pressure sensor
    • BrushSync replacement reminder
    • 1 Optimal Plaque Control brush head


    Our best ever electric toothbrush

    with app

    DiamondClean Smart

    For complete oral care
    • Up to 5 modes, 3 intensities
    • Brushing feedback via app
    • 4 premium brush heads
    • Charging glass
    • Deluxe travel case with USB charging

    Exceptional cleaning for healthier teeth and gums

    at an affordable price 

    DailyClean 2100

    Removes up to 3 times more plaque4
    • 1 mode
    • 1 brush head
    Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes range

    Still not sure which electric toothbrush is best for you?

    Check out our electric toothbrush advisor!
    Our three-step routine for a healthy smile

    No1 recommended electric toothbrush

    Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes


    Whether you want an electric toothbrush to focus on gum health, teeth whitening or plaque removal; or something that does everything, Philips Sonicare has your smile covered. Our sonic electric toothbrushes use advanced technology to sweep away plaque and give a deep clean. Go on, treat your smile.

    * Suggested retail price

     

    ¹ in connected deep clean mode, with a Premium Clean brush head vs a manual toothbrush 
    ² in Gum Care mode, when brushing for 3 min, 20 sec, with a Premium Gum brush head vs a manual toothbrush
    ³ in White+ Mode, when brushing for 2 min, 20 sec, with a Premium White brush head vs a manual tooth brush using a leading whitening toothpaste. 
    4 than a manual toothbrush 

