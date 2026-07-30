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Feel the Care

Don’t just brush. Care. 2000% more effective1, gentle on gums – only with Sonicare.

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Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide​

Our most advanced

Personalized care for your oral health

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige 9900
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige 9900
20x more effective, gentle on gums with SenseIQ technology
Sonicare DiamondClean Smart toothbrush

Sonicare DiamondClean Smart toothbrush

Removes up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

Sonicare ExpertClean Toothbrush

Sonicare ExpertClean Toothbrush

Up to 7x healthier gums in two weeks

Sonicare ProtectiveClean Toothbrush

Sonicare ProtectiveClean Toothbrush

Up to 100% whiter teeth in 1 week

Sonicare Series 1000-4000 Toothbrush

Sonicare Series 1000-4000 Toothbrush

Removes up to 5x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

Sonicare for Kids

Sonicare for Kids

A fun start to a healthy routine, helping your kids develop healthy habits

Philips One by Sonicare

Philips One by Sonicare

One Up Your Brushing

Innovation

#No.1 recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide1

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    Sonicare technology

    An effortless deep clean

    Discover the exceptional cleaning power of Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes—rechargeable and equipped with superior technology. With 62,000 brush strokes per minute, they pulse fluid between teeth and along the gum line, ensuring gentle yet effective plaque removal. All Sonicare toothbrushes are clinically proven to deliver a superior clean compared to a manual toothbrush.

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Dentists recommend replacing your brush head every three months

Find the best brush head for plaque control, gum care and whitening... or all of the above! Philips Sonicare toothbrushes are compatible with all of our click-on brush heads.

Explore brush heads
A specific goal in mind? Simply change heads
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Sustainability

100% carbon neutral since 20203.

Through investing in renewable electricity and carbon offsets, our global operations emit net zero carbon into the atmosphere. We are also committed to sourcing over 75% of our total energy consumption from renewable sources by 2025, gradually phasing out fossil fuels from our entire operations4.

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Disclaimers

  1. vs manual toothbrush 

  2. vs. a manual toothbrush. 

  3. Own factories, own offices and own sites around the world 

  4. Our operations= our own factories, own offices, own logistics and own travel 