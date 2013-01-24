Search terms
Up to 10 times more plaque removal¹
Plaque is a real troublemaker: It's tricky to remove and can cause cavities. Our electric toothbrushes use sonic technology to sweep away plaque and give a deep clean. And up to 62,000 brush movements per minute means a manual toothbrush just can't compete.
¹ in connected deep clean mode, with a Premium Clean brush head vs a manual toothbrush
Up to 7 times healthier gums²
There's an art to brushing your gums. Our electric toothbrushes use a gentle sweeping motion to remove plaque from your gum line, and a soft touch to manage sensitive and bleeding gums.
² in Gum Care mode, when brushing for 3 min, 20 sec, with a Premium Gum brush head vs a manual toothbrush
Up to 100% less stains in just 3 days3
Our electric toothbrushes don't just improve your oral health. They give you a brighter smile too. By brushing every day with a Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush you can remove up to 100% more stains³.
³ in White+ Mode, when brushing for 2 min, 20 sec, with a Premium White brush head vs a manual tooth brush using a leading whitening toothpaste.
BrushSync replacement reminder
BrushSync technology tracks how long you've been using your brush head for, and how hard you've been brushing. When it's time to replace it, a light on your handle and a short beep will let you know. That way, you can be sure your brush head is doing a good job.
BrushSync mode pairing
BrushSync mode pairing tells your smart handle which smart brush head you're using. So, if you click on a gum care brush head, for example, your toothbrush knows to select the optimal mode and intensity for your gums. All you need to do is to press the power button.
You don’t need to guess about the quality of your brushing. By connecting your Sonicare electric toothbrush to the Sonicare app, you’ll receive personalized guidance and tips to improve your technique. The App keeps track of your brushing habits and makes dentist-approved recommendations.
Fact: Acidic breakfast foods can weaken your enamel for about 45 minutes after you've eaten.
Tip: Brush before breakfast, and rinse with alcohol-free mouthwash after you've eaten.
Fact: As your bristles wear out they start to remove less plaque.
Tip: If your blue reminder bristles fade before three months of use, it's time to replace your brush head.
