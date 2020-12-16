Philips One by Sonicare

The new electric One cleans your teeth better for a brighter, whiter smile. Wherever you go, this One goes with you. Its sleek, lightweight design and portable case makes it the perfect brush for you. Which color is your One?
Good vibrations
Think of the One as a powered version of your manual toothbrush. Microvibrations and contoured bristles gently clean and polish your teeth at the touch of a button.
Travel case to take with you wherever whenever
Like your very own travel companion. Wherever you go, this One goes with you. Its sleek, lightweight and a portable case for when you’re on the move.
Routine made easy with brushing guidance
Sometimes, we all need a little guidance. The One buzzes every 30 seconds encouraging you to move on to the next part of your mouth. A longer buzz at 2 minutes lets you know when the job is done.
A color for every style
From Miami to Midnight, Mango to Mint, choose the color to match your style. You can mix and match the brush head with the handle and create your own color combination.
Brush for 90 days with one battery
Brush with the One for 90 days on a single AAA battery. That's three months of whiter, brighter smiling.
Subscription for your One to keep your brush fresh
Maintaining your toothbrush should be easy. Subscribe to have replacement brush heads and a new battery automatically delivered to your home every 90 days. No worries, just great teeth.