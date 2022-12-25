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  • One up your brushing
  • One up your brushing
  • One up your brushing
  • One up your brushing

2-pack brush headsBrush head

BH1022/04

4.1
| (68) Reviews | 91% recommend this product

Available in

Mango
Mango
Manhattan
Manhattan
Miami
Miami
Midnight Blue
Midnight Blue
Mint blue
Mint blue
Sage
Sage
Shadow
Shadow
Shimmer
Shimmer
Snow
Snow
One up your brushing
Easy-to-switch replaceable brush heads for your new electric One. To keep your brush fresh, change it every 90 days. Which color is your One?
See all benefits
Compatible products
Philips One by Sonicare

Philips One by Sonicare
Battery Toothbrush

HY1100/04

One up your brushing

  • 2-pack

Brush for 90 days with one battery

Brush with the One for 90 days on a single AAA battery. That's three months of whiter, brighter smiling.

Good vibrations

Think of the One as a powered version of your manual toothbrush. Microvibrations and contoured bristles gently clean and polish your teeth at the touch of a button.

A color for every style

From Miami to Midnight, Mango to Mint, choose the color to match your style. You can mix and match the brush head with the handle and create your own color combination.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

68

Reviews

91%

recommend this product

25/12/2022

Canada

Canada

Works great

Because it was the best electric toothbrush I've tried so far and for the price

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips One by Sonicare BH1022/07 2-pack brush heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips One by Sonicare BH1022/07 2-pack brush heads

03/10/2025

US

US

Verified buyer

They're just fantastic!

There is a huge difference between Phillips brush heads & anything else. Anything else does NOT get my teeth clean.

This review was made for Philips One by Sonicare BH1022/08 2-pack brush heads

This review was made for Philips One by Sonicare BH1022/08 2-pack brush heads

20/03/2024

US

US

Long lasting charge, extremely portable.

Love the One series from Phillips Sonicare. The entire family uses the brushes. Love the colors and that heads are easily replaceable. Ours last months without recharging and the accompanying case makes travel a breeze.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips One by Sonicare BH1022/03 2-pack brush heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips One by Sonicare BH1022/03 2-pack brush heads

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