2 year warranty
Available in
Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide
This product
Philips One by Sonicare
Battery Toothbrush
$ 34.99
Philips One by Sonicare
2-pack brush heads
$ 14.99
$ 34.99
$ 34.99
The One that cleans better
The One for on-the-go
The One without hassle
The One in multiple colors
Think of the One like a manual toothbrush that works harder and faster. 13,000 microvibrations per minute and contoured bristles gently clean your teeth for a whiter, brighter smile.
The One is made to travel so you can get that clean feeling any place. It’s sleek and lightweight and fits neatly into a compact travel case.
Sometimes, we all need a little guidance. The One buzzes every 30 seconds encouraging you to move on to the next part of your mouth. A longer buzz at 2 minutes lets you know when the job is done.
4.5
of 5
937
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
Sketty
06/02/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
This product is great!
I love it! It’s great that it has a case that covers the brush and very lightweight.
This review was made for Philips One by Sonicare HY1100/01 Battery Toothbrush
This review was made for Philips One by Sonicare HY1100/01 Battery Toothbrush
colormeshania5651
21/09/2023
Canada
Part of promotion
Philips One by Sonicare
Amazing, amazing, amazing!! I love this toothbrush! Not only is it so easy but it comes in beautiful colors! It also buzzes to let you know youve completed your brushing :) highly recommend!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips One by Sonicare HY1100/02 Battery Toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips One by Sonicare HY1100/02 Battery Toothbrush
14/09/2023
Canada
Part of promotion
Got my whole family on this toothbrush
I never thought i'd be such a fan of a toothbrush but somehow this toothbrush made me enjoy brushing my teeth! Love the colour options, the battery life is really really great, and the travel case makes it convenient to bring anywhere I go. I feel like it gives a thorough brush of your teeth, doesn't cause gum soreness/roughness but leaves my teeth feeling completely clean and leaves me feeling satisfied :)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips One by Sonicare HY1100/02 Battery Toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips One by Sonicare HY1100/02 Battery Toothbrush