    HY1100/01
    • One up your brushing One up your brushing One up your brushing
      Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush

      HY1100/01
      • Good vibrations
      • Travel case to take with you wherever whenever
      • Routine made easy with brushing guidance
      • A color for every style
      • Brush for 90 days with one battery
      See all benefits

        One up your brushing

        The new electric One cleans your teeth better for a brighter, whiter smile. Wherever you go, this One goes with you. Its sleek, lightweight design and portable case makes it the perfect brush for you. Which color is your One?
        Good vibrations

        Good vibrations

        Think of the One as a powered version of your manual toothbrush. Microvibrations and contoured bristles gently clean and polish your teeth at the touch of a button.

        Travel case to take with you wherever whenever

        Travel case to take with you wherever whenever

        Like your very own travel companion. Wherever you go, this One goes with you. Its sleek, lightweight and a portable case for when you’re on the move.

        Routine made easy with brushing guidance

        Routine made easy with brushing guidance

        Sometimes, we all need a little guidance. The One buzzes every 30 seconds encouraging you to move on to the next part of your mouth. A longer buzz at 2 minutes lets you know when the job is done.

        A color for every style

        A color for every style

        From Miami to Midnight, Mango to Mint, choose the color to match your style. You can mix and match the brush head with the handle and create your own color combination.

        Brush for 90 days with one battery

        Brush for 90 days with one battery

        Brush with the One for 90 days on a single AAA battery. That's three months of whiter, brighter smiling.

        Subscription for your One to keep your brush fresh

        Subscription for your One to keep your brush fresh

        Maintaining your toothbrush should be easy. Subscribe to have replacement brush heads and a new battery automatically delivered to your home every 90 days. No worries, just great teeth.

        Technical Specifications

        • Compatibility

          Brush head compatibility
          • Only compatible with
          • Philips One handles
          Handle compatibility
          • Not compatible with other
          • Philips Sonicare brush heads

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          1 Philips One brush head
          Handle
          1 Philips One
          Travel case
          Philips One travel case
          AAA Alkaline
          One

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          Miami

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          AAA alkaline
          Operating time (full to empty)
          Up to 90 days

