Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save
2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
Electric toothbrushes
All series
Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush
Support
HY1100/01
Available in
Go to shop
Register your product
Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).
UK Declaration of Conformity
User Manual
All (4)
Philips ONE battery replacement instructions
Which brush head fits my Sonicare toothbrush?
Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?
How to clean my Philips Sonicare toothbrush?
Philips One by Sonicare2-pack brush heads
My Sonicare toothbrush is vibrating less powerfully
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Start a product exchange
Apply for a warranty replacement product from Philips
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you