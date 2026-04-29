ProductsSupport
en/fr

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save​

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush

Support

Philips One by SonicareBattery Toothbrush

HY1100/01

Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush

Available in

Mango
Mango
Manhattan
Manhattan
Miami
Miami
Midnight Blue
Midnight Blue
Mint blue
Mint blue

Go to shop

Register your product

Get your extended warranty

Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

UK Declaration of Conformity

  • PDF file, 44.9 kB
  • 14 July 2025

User Manual

  • PDF file, 511.3 kB
  • 13 May 2024

Frequently Asked Questions

Parts & Accessories

Troubleshooting

Warranty and service

Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair

Warranty

Our product warranty policies

Start a product exchange

Apply for a warranty replacement product from Philips

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you