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Philips One by SonicareBattery Toothbrush

HY1100/03

4.5
| (937) Reviews | 94% recommend this product

Available in

Mango
Mango
Manhattan
Manhattan
Miami
Miami
Midnight Blue
Midnight Blue
Mint blue
Mint blue
One up your brushing
The new electric One cleans your teeth better for a brighter, whiter smile. Wherever you go, this One goes with you. Its sleek, lightweight design and portable case makes it the perfect brush for you. Which color is your One?
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Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide​

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This product

Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush

Philips One by Sonicare
Battery Toothbrush

$ 34.99

  • Philips One by Sonicare

    Philips One by Sonicare
    2-pack brush heads

    $ 14.99

$ 34.99

$ 34.99

One up your brushing

  • The One that cleans better

  • The One for on-the-go

  • The One without hassle

  • The One in multiple colors

Good vibrations

Good vibrations

Think of the One like a manual toothbrush that works harder and faster. 13,000 microvibrations per minute and contoured bristles gently clean your teeth for a whiter, brighter smile.

Travel case to take with you wherever whenever

Travel case to take with you wherever whenever

The One is made to travel so you can get that clean feeling any place. It’s sleek and lightweight and fits neatly into a compact travel case.

Routine made easy with brushing guidance

Routine made easy with brushing guidance

Sometimes, we all need a little guidance. The One buzzes every 30 seconds encouraging you to move on to the next part of your mouth. A longer buzz at 2 minutes lets you know when the job is done.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

937

Reviews

94%

recommend this product

06/02/2026

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

This product is great!

I love it! It’s great that it has a case that covers the brush and very lightweight.

This review was made for Philips One by Sonicare HY1100/01 Battery Toothbrush

This review was made for Philips One by Sonicare HY1100/01 Battery Toothbrush

21/09/2023

Canada

Canada

Philips One by Sonicare

Amazing, amazing, amazing!! I love this toothbrush! Not only is it so easy but it comes in beautiful colors! It also buzzes to let you know youve completed your brushing :) highly recommend!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips One by Sonicare HY1100/02 Battery Toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips One by Sonicare HY1100/02 Battery Toothbrush

14/09/2023

Canada

Canada

Got my whole family on this toothbrush

I never thought i'd be such a fan of a toothbrush but somehow this toothbrush made me enjoy brushing my teeth! Love the colour options, the battery life is really really great, and the travel case makes it convenient to bring anywhere I go. I feel like it gives a thorough brush of your teeth, doesn't cause gum soreness/roughness but leaves my teeth feeling completely clean and leaves me feeling satisfied :)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips One by Sonicare HY1100/02 Battery Toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips One by Sonicare HY1100/02 Battery Toothbrush

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