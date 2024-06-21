2 year warranty
DDA270X02103/37
27002103
Dual-camera video doorbell
Elevate your home security with the Philips Video Doorbell. This innovative doorbell features 2K HD clarity with HDR, dual cam technology, and motion detection with zone control.
2K
Dual-Cam/Single-Cam
Built-in rechargeable battery
Chime included
Cloud Storage
Experience crystal-clear detail with 2K HD resolution and HDR, ensuring exceptional visibility even in sunlight.
Get instant alerts on your smartphone from the Philips Home Access app when your package arrives, and remotely communicate with delivery drivers to guide them exactly where to leave your packages.
This video doorbell utilizes a low-angle camera to eliminate traditional blind spots, along with the high-definition main camera on the front, providing a complete view of your doorstep. Benefit from a broader perspective and enhanced security, ensuring you never miss a moment of crucial front door activity.
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