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7000 seriesVideo doorbell

DDA270X02103/37

27002103

1 award

Dual-camera video doorbell

Elevate your home security with the Philips Video Doorbell. This innovative doorbell features 2K HD clarity with HDR, dual cam technology, and motion detection with zone control.

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For enhanced visibility and security

Dual-camera video doorbell

  • 2K

  • Dual-Cam/Single-Cam

  • Built-in rechargeable battery

  • Chime included

  • Cloud Storage

Identify who's at the door in a split-second

Identify who's at the door in a split-second

Experience crystal-clear detail with 2K HD resolution and HDR, ensuring exceptional visibility even in sunlight.

Helps you receive your packages and guards them safe

Helps you receive your packages and guards them safe

Get instant alerts on your smartphone from the Philips Home Access app when your package arrives, and remotely communicate with delivery drivers to guide them exactly where to leave your packages.

Dual cameras, double security

Dual cameras, double security

This video doorbell utilizes a low-angle camera to eliminate traditional blind spots, along with the high-definition main camera on the front, providing a complete view of your doorstep. Benefit from a broader perspective and enhanced security, ensuring you never miss a moment of crucial front door activity.

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