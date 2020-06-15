2 year warranty
LED-HL [~H11]
6000K
+200% brighter light
Advanced automotive system
Driving in the dark is demanding, so you rely on your headlights. Forward and peripheral vision are both important to enhance your driving ability for a safer drive. With an intense bright beam, Philips X-tremeUltinon LED headlights for cars improve your visibility by up to 200%. Once you experience this daylight–like effect, you’ll always prefer LED. The more you can see, the better you perform, the faster you react and the safer you are. So don’t let darkness win, choose Philips and start driving at night with greater confidence and control.
With a color temperature of up to 6000 Kelvin, the Philips X-tremeUltinon LED headlight based on automotive grade LUXEON technology produces a bright white, daylight-like beam. With clearer vision you’re better able to spot obstacles and take the perfect driving line. And as you don’t have to strain to see the terrain ahead, brighter lights make for a more comfortable and exciting night-time drive.
Just like our eyes are windows into our souls, so your headlights say a lot about your car. If you’re looking to upgrade your style, without buying a newer car, upgrading your headlights is one of the smartest ways to spend your money. Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips LED headlights. Instead of yellow, you’ll get a crisp, white and modern light. For that high-end look, smart drivers choose the superior style of Philips LED headlights.
3.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
maxima 16
15/06/2020
US
very clean crisp lighting
i like the fact that the color temperature looks really well and crisp
Pros
works without load resisters
Cons
one bulb went out on me within 15 monthes
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 11362XUX2 Headlight bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 11362XUX2 Headlight bulb
02/11/2020
Canada
Verified buyer
Good visibility and poor support nad life span
Product have good visibility and very poor support. I have those for less than 2 years and one of the bulbs got died. I tried to reach out customer services and called many numbers to check if the bulbs are still under warranty with no luck. the advertised life span is 12 year and those didn't last for 2 years.
Pros
Good lighing
Cons
No after sales customer service, Short life span
This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 11362XUX2 Headlight bulb
This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 11362XUX2 Headlight bulb
It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.
LED-HL [~H11] provides up to 200% brighter light compared to the minimum legal standard for halogen bulbs.