ProductsSupport
en/fr

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.
  • Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.
  • Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.
  • Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.
  • Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.
  • Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.
  • Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.
  • Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.
  • Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.
  • Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.
  • Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.
  • Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.
  • Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.
  • Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.

X-tremeUltinon LEDHeadlight bulb

11362XUX2

3
| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.
Philips X-tremeUltinon LEDs feature premium LUXEON LED with up to 5700K. Our patented SafeBeam technology projects up to 200% brighter light exactly where you need it. Built to last with advanced AirFlux design.
See all benefits

Bright white LED headlights for high-end look

Brighter. Whiter. Stronger.

  • LED-HL [~H11]

  • 6000K

  • +200% brighter light

  • Advanced automotive system

Get 200% brighter light for superior visibility

Driving in the dark is demanding, so you rely on your headlights. Forward and peripheral vision are both important to enhance your driving ability for a safer drive. With an intense bright beam, Philips X-tremeUltinon LED headlights for cars improve your visibility by up to 200%. Once you experience this daylight–like effect, you’ll always prefer LED. The more you can see, the better you perform, the faster you react and the safer you are. So don’t let darkness win, choose Philips and start driving at night with greater confidence and control.

6000 Kelvin color temperature for crisp white light

With a color temperature of up to 6000 Kelvin, the Philips X-tremeUltinon LED headlight based on automotive grade LUXEON technology produces a bright white, daylight-like beam. With clearer vision you’re better able to spot obstacles and take the perfect driving line. And as you don’t have to strain to see the terrain ahead, brighter lights make for a more comfortable and exciting night-time drive.

Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

Just like our eyes are windows into our souls, so your headlights say a lot about your car. If you’re looking to upgrade your style, without buying a newer car, upgrading your headlights is one of the smartest ways to spend your money. Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips LED headlights. Instead of yellow, you’ll get a crisp, white and modern light. For that high-end look, smart drivers choose the superior style of Philips LED headlights.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2

15/06/2020

US

US

very clean crisp lighting

i like the fact that the color temperature looks really well and crisp

Pros

works without load resisters

Cons

one bulb went out on me within 15 monthes

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 11362XUX2 Headlight bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 11362XUX2 Headlight bulb

02/11/2020

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Good visibility and poor support nad life span

Product have good visibility and very poor support. I have those for less than 2 years and one of the bulbs got died. I tried to reach out customer services and called many numbers to check if the bulbs are still under warranty with no luck. the advertised life span is 12 year and those didn't last for 2 years.

Pros

Good lighing

Cons

No after sales customer service, Short life span

This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 11362XUX2 Headlight bulb

This review was made for X-tremeUltinon LED 11362XUX2 Headlight bulb

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products
Disclaimers

  1. It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.

  2. LED-HL [~H11] provides up to 200% brighter light compared to the minimum legal standard for halogen bulbs.